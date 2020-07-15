It must be very difficult to live as an angry person.
Last week I had an experience with an angry customer that lasted several days. Not because I wanted it to, but because he did. I gave this experience some serious thought. This wasn’t my first rodeo with an angry customer, but it was certainly one of the most interesting.
My customer’s building was a special build and was built to perfection. There was nothing wrong with it. In fact, it was beautiful. The problem was that he could not have it delivered when he wanted it. There are certain things that are out of my control. There are certain things that are beyond the control of many people.
For instance, there have been many occasions when I have witnessed an angry customer yell at a cashier in a grocery store for the wrong price showing up on the receipt or for a product not being discounted that was supposed to be on sale. Is it the cashier’s fault?
I have witnessed angry people yell at waiters and waitresses because their food was not cooked correctly or they didn’t receive something that they ordered. Is it the waiter/waitresses’ fault?
What it boils down to is that anger comes from within. It comes from a broken person who has little to no coping skills. For them, life is challenging. They seem to have a short threshold for mistakes and perhaps they believe that utilizing aggression will help them achieve what they want. And believe me, they want it right now.
If we look closer, even though we have been victimized by their aggression, we can begin to empathize with the person. Although everyone experiences life differently, most adults who are demanding and display irrational behavior when they don’t get their way are actually victims themselves.
These people are victims of their own lives. Perhaps they had a parent (or several) who were demanding, loud, threatening or emotionally, verbally and physically abusive. People emulate what they live. Most of the time, they don’t even recognize that they, too, are behaving in the very ways they have grown to despise.
To be perfectly honest, I have caught myself doing or saying things in a way unbecoming that would fit the description of a negative person who was once in my life. Haven’t we all?
But when it comes to the chronically angry person, I always end up thinking the same thing: Their life must be very difficult to live.
When anger is a fuel, it burns like a volcano. It spews and shoots lava in every direction and when it hits the surface, it rolls downhill affecting everything in its path. It is destructive and leaves scars that last forever.
Have you ever heard of turning ashes into beauty? It is one of God’s greatest promises. Isaiah 61:3 says, “to console those who mourn in Zion, to give them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness that they may be called trees of righteousness, the planting of the Lord, that He may be glorified.”
There is an entire sermon (maybe two) in this one verse but I won’t do that to you.
Our wounds are sometimes so deep that we don’t recognize them until someone points them out or something bad happens. It takes a big person to self-analyze and understand that they have anger problems. Once that realization sets in, it can cause those hurts from the past to catch fire all over again.
If we look at God’s Word, we see that we can trade all of our ashes in for beauty. If it seems too easy to be true, you’re right. We don’t want to let go of our ashes because that’s all we know. What beauty would replace those ashes? What would it look like? How will I get there? Where would I begin? Ah, the biggest question; where would I begin?
If you have read this and you are beginning to recognize that you may be living a life inside the ashes and you are desperate to exchange them for beauty, seek out some guidance. You can start with a local pastor or a friend who is familiar with beauty for ashes. You might also begin with a professional counselor if you are uncertain about spiritual guidance.
It doesn’t matter which way you approach your beginning, just begin by talking rather than yelling.
It won’t happen overnight. Nothing good ever does. But if you are this person, ask yourself if you would rather live with scars that are covered by beauty or continue to live in the dirty ashes that are covering other people as they travel downhill.
The answer is usually simple. I’ll be praying for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.