Concordia, Missouri, a small town of approximately 600 located in southeastern Lafayette County some 24 miles south of Lexington, was incorporated in 1869, according to Campbell’s Gazatteer of Missouri. In 1874, the town was a “thrifty and prosperous” town in the midst of a “densely populated German district.”
The town prospered in part due to the work ethic of its residents, who had brought their patterns of farming and merchandising with them when they had immigrated from Germany. Its prosperity was enhanced by its position on the Lexington-Sedalia Branch of the Missouri-Pacific Railroad, completed in 1871, which carried a large amount of freight from Lafayette, Saline, and northwestern Pettis counties to markets in the east.
In 1877, the Sedalia Democrat described Concordia as an “energetic village.” Its residents tried to live up to the name “Concordia,” taken from a Latin word meaning “hearts in harmony,” and suggesting a village of respectable people working together with little animosity or crime.
However, an incident in 1877 cast doubt on the peaceful, crime-free nature of the community. The Democrat, in referring to the incident, said the community was having a “little sensation” that was “causing quite a stir.”
The incident involved accusations of theft, fraud, and counterfeiting. The Democrat learned of the crime from Tom Eisen, a respected, well-to-do resident of the community, “connected to” some of the best families in Lafayette County. Eisen, who was furiously angry and searching for a lawyer, met the reporter on a train.
Eisen told a lurid tale of malfeasance. Sometime during harvest, a thief stole $55 in cash from a farmer living near Concordia. The thief was never found, but a man working in the area suddenly left town and was suspected.
Eisen also told of a Concordia man named Philip Weineburgh, who had no job and no apparent means of support.
Eisen said he was talking on the street to a man he had promised to loan money to when Weineburgh approached him and asked for the money he said he had been promised. Eisen said he could not loan money on the horse Weineburgh offered as security.
Weineburgh became very angry, telling Eisen that he (Eisen) had to give the money that was stolen back to its owner. When Eisen questioned what Wieneburgh meant, Wieneburgh sputtered an explanation suggesting that the thief had given the money from the theft to Weineburgh, who had in turn given it to Eisen, who now wanted it back.
Weineburgh continued to state that he knew that Eisen made his money by making it at his home at night, by “counterfeiting money and passing it off.”
Eisen was enraged by Weineburgh’s accusations that he had received stolen property and that he was counterfeiting money, and was attempting to assault Weineburgh when bystanders dissuaded him. Eisen instead rushed to Lexington to consult a lawyer.
Eisen claimed Weineburgh was jealous because Eisen had commented that Mrs. Weineburgh was “one of the prettiest women in the country.” The reporter noted he didn’t know what to make of that remark, and Eisen said he had never had any personal contact with Mrs. Weineburgh.
The Democrat closed its report by stating that it hoped to hear more about the events that had prompted such anger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.