I recognized the voice on the other end of the phone even before she identified herself. It was a defendant, one of my “regulars.” Before I could even begin to tell her that I couldn’t talk to her because she was a defendant, she burst in, “I want you to know that I’m related to the mayor, and he won’t be happy if you put me in jail.”
Breath in. Breath out.
I explained that I really didn’t care to whom she was related, she couldn’t call me about her case, and I wouldn’t talk to her about it. Then I said good-bye and hung up.
This wasn’t the first time someone had called me or had approached me in the grocery store and tried to talk to me about his/her case, a family member’s case, or the case of a friend’s son/daughter. Fortunately, we had discussed such behavior ad nauseum at the National Judicial College.
The teachers, all judges, warned that those of us in small towns would frequently face these kinds of corruption attempts – and it is attempted corruption, whether the general population knows it or not. It’s “I know you, I’m talking to you about this, and you should consider my/his/our situation and do something that you wouldn’t otherwise have done.” Those kinds of corruption attempts can make the justice system look unfair – people who know the judge get special favors. To avoid that perception, I always said, simply, “I cannot talk about your case with you. I’ll see you in Court.” The people had entrusted me with making sure that the Court was fair, and I wasn’t going to betray that trust.
Much in the same way, we learned not to talk about cases in progress, and that smart judges never talked about any cases. Period. People tend to believe that they can make judgments regardless of whether they have heard all the evidence, and they often think that their opinions regarding evidence they have not heard or the law they don’t know are more rational than those of a jury or judge. So I never talked about cases.
Additionally, we learned that perception is truth. They gave this example: If the people see the police, the prosecutor, and the judge shooting the breeze, laughing, and whispering together before court begins, those people are likely to assume that everyone in power is on the same team, and that the deck is stacked against them. For that reason, I rarely socialized with prosecutors Bill Chapman or Anne Gardner, and I came into the courtroom by myself. I wanted people to know that I made decisions free of influence from my friends – or anyone, for that matter.
Most people think of Court in the abstract because they don’t have contact with the justice system – which is a good thing. But lack of contact also means many people don’t understand the way the system works. For instance, one of my election opponents said in a debate he should be elected because he would be a “team player” with the city’s administration. I was stunned that a lawyer would make such a statement. The justice system is NOT a team player with administration or the legislature; it is an independent branch of government, and no one should attempt to influence any portion of it – police, prosecutors, or judges.
And so we get to the latest kerfuffle regarding the President’s apparent attempt to influence the U.S. Justice Department. In case you have been under a rock this past week, the President’s friend was convicted of seven felonies by a jury of his peers. The federal prosecutors recommended a sentence according to mandatory sentencing guidelines – guidelines that apply to all federal criminal cases. The President tweeted that the sentence was unfair. The Attorney General changed the sentencing recommendation, and then the prosecutors quit.
Whether you believe the President influenced the Attorney General, or whether you believe the Attorney General who said he wasn’t influenced, the people lose. The whole mess makes the public perceive the Court system as corrupt – or worse, corruptible.
My advice? Keep your mouth closed and your thumbs off the phone – and off the scales of justice.
