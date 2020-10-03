I spent part of last weekend on my grandparents’ farm in Central Illinois. My kids and I were spoiled rotten with home-cooked meals and treats. They marveled at the old toys my grandmother hauls out of the cellar in honor of their visits. I admired, as always, my grandpa’s book collection and my grandma’s well-kept vegetable garden. We fed the pets, checked fences, dug sweet potatoes, and picked apples. It might be the best “vacation” we’ve had all year.
I am blessed to have two living grandparents at my age, and they are two of my favorite people in the world. High-school sweethearts who have been married for more than 60 years, their life experiences have made them hardworking, practical, good-humored, and very, very wise. My grandfather, especially, is a perpetual student. His curiosity about the world and hunger for learning is reflected in the stack of books he saves up to read in the winter of each year, when the weather gets bad and his outdoor tasks slow. He particularly enjoys American history. His bookshelves are filled with volumes of local lore, presidential biographies and coffee table books about American culture.
During the course of our conversations last weekend, it became clear that they both had an important message for me, delivered in their calm and measured manner. It is one that I will pass on to you now.
No matter what you may hear on the news, no matter how this year and this world may be making you rage and fear, you need to keep in mind:
There are no unprecedented times.
Just citizens who don’t know enough of their own history.
We talked about the years between 1918 and 1920, when our country weathered the end of World War I and suffered the Spanish Flu. We talked about the 1930s, when some Americans were hit by both the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression. We talked about the Presidents of the past: the good, the bad, and the ugly. We gave particular attention to the volatile year of 1970, when our country experienced the Vietnam War, a Nixon presidency, and the Kent State shootings. My grandparents had just entered their 30s, and they had small children to protect and support.
“It was a horrible time,” my grandmother said. “And it felt like it would never end. But then, somehow … it did.”
What an encapsulation of the American experience. Our country’s history is not one of calm and peace on earth. It is one of conflict, disaster, illnesses, growing pains. They happen over and over again, and very few generations have been spared since the beginning of the Republic.
My grandparents are concerned about the upcoming election. They are troubled by violence in our nation. They are careful of coronavirus, taking all the precautions recommended by their health authorities. But underneath it all, they are at peace. A wonderful, comfortable, homey, pervading peace that is as contagious as a virus itself. It’s a peace that comes from knowing the past and trusting the future to God. A peace that believes everything will be OK, that somehow, hard times will end, even if you can’t see a way out now.
If my grandparents had to suggest a remedy for the fear and anger of the year 2020, a way to cultivate the peace that they enjoy, I can guess it might go something like this:
Get outside as much as you can, no matter the weather. Grow or take care of a living thing, whether it’s a dog or a sheep or just a houseplant. Spend time in person with your family and friends, even if you have to sit six feet away from them. Be careful how much news you take in, from your paper and your radio, but particularly your TV. Read a history book instead, or read your Bible at the end of the night. Look at each new event with the lens of history. Think, long and hard, before you speak.
Remember, all this has happened before. Somehow, it will end.
There are no unprecedented times.
“The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.” - Ecclesiastes 1:9
