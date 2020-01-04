My mother told me that when one door closes, another opens. I suppose I could look at the past month and hesitantly agree. I re-discovered what life is like without technology – and not just internet. Everything technological in our house was wrested from us without our permission, and without our acceding to it, happily or otherwise. What does one do when the door closes on a telephone? A television? A computer? The world wide web? One goes through the open door back to 1961 or so, when we had only a telephone, one I could pick up and ask the operator, Ruth Holmes, if she knew where Daddy might be.
So it was for me during December, when, for most days and nights, the internet, television, and phone were down at the house. The timing of this blast to the past was better than it could have been: holiday celebrations kept me from missing too much work; I spent only two days at SFCC finishing my grades; Max only once carried my column to the Democrat on a thumb drive (no email); and after each Charter tech’s visit, I had internet for just enough time to get urgent matters done.
Often, I awoke at Zero Dark Thirty, looked over at the modem, and saw the lights blinking instead of their being strong and steady. The coming day, I knew, would bring no news, no Hallmark movies, and no work – no court filing, no online class preparation, no paying bills or balancing the checkbook.
Instead, I relegated myself to silence, other than the Christmas music on my iPod – the one from 1999? – that I had hooked up to the Bose CD changer in the bedroom. The iHome speakers in the living room weren’t working, the little iHome speakers I took to Afghanistan aren’t very big, and Emily’s Party Rocker – she bought it for her high school reunion and left it for her woefully non-techie parents – requires Bluetooth, which requires INTERNET.
I recalled the days before my parents bought a television – the worst mistake ever, thought my mother. We had access to news through a once-daily newspaper or from the radio, which, hourly, broadcast CBS five-minute updates sandwiched among country music, ads from local department stores, and high school sports blurbs. We listened to Christmas music ad nauseum on the Western Auto cabinet stereo while we made gingerbread men and Stollen.
Fast forward to adulthood, and I don’t even remember when I didn’t have a computer in the house. I began balancing my checkbook around 1991; before affordable laptops, one program allowed me to invade my office computer from my home computer so that I could work while Emily was in bed. And it escalated from there.
Eventually, the internet allowed me to pay bills online, teach and grade online, and, beginning in 1995, file Federal Court documents online. Now I order groceries online, communicate via e-mail hourly, and file Circuit Court documents online. And none of that was available – at least reliably – for an entire month. So I read books, did a lot of cooking, and wrapped Christmas presents. In silence.
Each time it went out, I called Charter, and each time, they sent someone who didn’t seem to have all the answers – or any answers.
Finally, I got through to the Big Dog, who assured me that they would get to the bottom of it. That happened yesterday, when they ripped everything out and re-did the whole shebang. It’s been fine ever since. I woke up last night, heart pounding, and looked at the modem. Strong, steady blue lights.
The lessons in all this? First, our lives have changed remarkably over the last half-century; second, we have grown accustomed to and now rely on those changes; and finally, progress is bumpy. While “the good old days” can look good, they aren’t necessarily better than today. Long ago, I asked Ruth Holmes where my dad might be. Today, Emily, on her cellphone, calls her dad on his cell phone and says, “Where are you?”
Regardless of the bumps in the road, I will go through the now-open door toward the benefits of technology – and I’ll send this column via email.
