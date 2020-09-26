September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
We lose almost 50,000 Americans per year to self-harm. It is the third leading cause of death among teens and young adults. It is the second among military veterans.
I don’t believe we can prevent all suicide any more than we can prevent all cancer, or all heart disease, or all COVID (other leading causes of death this year). But there is one very easy, very important thing we could do to staunch the flow of citizens lost to self-harm.
We could start treating mental illness with the same diligence and dignity we treat physical illness.
I have suffered from both depression and cancer. I had antenatal and postpartum depression during both my pregnancies, and I have experienced severe clinical depression at several other times in my life. Depression is genetic for me. Many of my family members and ancestors in both my paternal and maternal lines went through it. Depression is also situational for me. I have flare-ups in times of great mental stress or grief. I also flare up when I am physically ill for a long period of time — cancer treatment triggered my depression strongly, and even allergy season affects it. To manage my depression, I take an antidepressant medication. I have seen a mental health counselor. I try to keep good habits of rest, exercise and sleep. I pray.
I am no more ashamed of talking about my struggles with depression than I am talking about the time I had cancer. Both are potentially deadly long-term diseases that require medical attention and self-care to manage. But for some reason, other people don’t seem to have the same outlook. Depression is often seen as a questionable, even fake diagnosis or a moral failing that can be rectified by being a better, stronger person.
What would it look like if we canceled that mindset and began to focus on treating depression and other mental illnesses like we treat cancer or other leading causes of death? I can think of a few scenarios.
• A diagnosis would be cause for support, not cause for exclusion. When I was diagnosed with cancer, I had hundreds of people reach out to tell me they were praying for me. They offered to do my laundry and get my groceries. They sent us donations for medical bills. When I was diagnosed with depression a few years before, I was afraid to tell anyone. The people I did tell acted uneasy. Nobody offered to help with anything. Our family was on its own.
• Medication and hospitalization would be seen as healers, not failures. I received chemotherapy and many other supporting medications for my cancer, and I spent a lot of time at the doctor. When my health reached a crisis point in May 2017, I spent almost a week in the hospital. Everyone in my life recognized that I needed this medical care in order to stay alive. There were a few kooks, strangers who reached out and told me to take supplements instead of chemo, but they were outliers. When I began taking medicine for my depression, at least a third of the people I told were negative about it. People frequently recommended pseudoscientific “cures.” Other people simply disparaged mental health medication without offering any alternative. A few suggested that more prayer would solve the problem.
• Mental health could be seen holistically, rather than morally. No one ever told me that I had gotten cancer because I was spiritually weak, or I didn’t pray enough, or if I just pressed on and ignored it, it would go away. But these are common messages for depression sufferers to hear. Cancer is seen as a diagnosis that requires a fierce fight on all fronts — physical, mental and spiritual. Depression is often seen as a sin or a matter for fantastical faith-healing.
• Mental health and suicide prevention would receive social attention, not neglect. The public and the government spend billions on cancer research each year. A plethora of nonprofit organizations provide learning materials and host fundraisers. We openly mourn those lost to cancer. Athletes even wear jerseys and shoes dedicated to cancer awareness. We spend far less, publicly and privately, on mental health research. Our fundraisers are few and far between. We barely even talk about suicide death, and when we do, it’s with guilt and shame. No shirts, no shoes, no special attention. Yet suicide deaths continue to rise (and cancer deaths drop modestly every year).
Cancer and suicide are two of the deadliest killers in America, but the way we view and treat them is radically different. We have made astonishing strides in cancer treatment in the last hundred years. To save lives in this century, we must begin fighting suicide in the same manner.
