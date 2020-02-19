Have you ever thought about “Who” you are versus who you “Are?”
To me, “Who” you are equates to your social status. Maybe you are a teacher, a business owner, a manager of a retail store, a cashier, or even perhaps the Governor. No matter what you “do” your “who” is usually defined by it.
Sometimes your “who” is not as socially acceptable to some. Your “who” can be judged by exterior circumstances. Think about the person whose name ends up in the newspaper for having received a DUI or a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Suddenly your “Who” has been damaged. You are no longer the same “Who” you may have been the day before this unfortunate event occurred within our social arena.
Now let’s think about who you “Are.” Who are you to yourself and those closest to you? Are you a good friend, helpful, funny, creative, loving, spiritual? Are you a son, daughter, father, mother, grandfather or grandmother? Are you a sister, brother, niece, nephew, aunt or uncle? Are you loyal, brave, kind, strong, honest and real?
Are you more interested in “Who” you are or who you “Are?” Do they go hand in hand? Is one more important than the other?
Does your “Who” have the nicest vehicle, the biggest house, the best job, the most money in the bank and a trophy spouse?
Maybe your “Who” is the exact opposite. Does your “Who” have a fixed or limited income, drive an old car that you’re constantly working on, have just enough money to put dinner on the table but not enough to buy a stamp to send your water bill through the mail? (Side note: this is not a bad “Who”)
What about who you “Are?” What does it consist of? Are you humble, modest, community minded, sympathetic, compassionate, purposeful in your actions and focused on making other people better before yourself?
Or is who you “Are” someone quite different? Are you prideful, arrogant, inconsiderate of others, ungrateful, focused solely on yourself and what’s best for you? Do you find that your group of friends change often because there is always something wrong with “them?” Who “Are” you?
Now let me ask you this: which of the two leads the other? Do you focus more on “Who” you are or who you “Are?” Does “Who” you are create who you “Are” or vice versa?
If who you “Are” fails at some point, does it affect the status of “Who” you are? Should it?
In most cases, the stereotypical “acceptable” combination would be a well-to-do “Who” with a stellar “Are.” But what if I were to suggest that it is impossible to be both? Wouldn’t you have to be perfect in order for those stars to align?
What if I told you that being a housekeeper at a hotel with a heart of gold makes you equal to the wealthy person with a heart of gold?
And what if I were to suggest that being a wealthy business owner with no manners, a lack of good ethics and a prosperity mentality is equal to the homeless drunkard walking down the street kicking dogs?
Your “Who” and “Are” belong to you and you must own both of them. I have challenged myself to take an inventory of both sides. I had to be honest with myself and if I am honest with you, I didn’t like everything I saw.
Because of that, I’m making a plan. I will look at my deficiencies and find a person who I know to have what I lack. I will be honest with that person and ask him/her to help me sharpen the characteristic(s) that I want to improve upon.
It’s going to take some time to make those changes. Old habits are hard to break. But I crave that inner peace, you know. I have to work for it. Nothing is free. It will cost me some humility, some courage and some time. I’m willing to work on it. Are you?
