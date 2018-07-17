Do research, share posts with caution

Sometimes I feel like the advertising and marketing industries are sorely misunderstood and undervalued. Maybe I am slightly biased because I work in the industry, but marketing can literally change views, traditions, habits and the world. I know what you are thinking, “Change the world, change traditions, you are off your rocker, lady!” So, let’s take a quick trip through history.
You have probably never heard of the magazine Youth Companion, but I would bet you $100 that you have been exposed to an aspect of the marketing campaign it published in 1892. Long story short: To celebrate and profit off of the 400th anniversary of Columbus discovering America, they decided to sell flags to schools to be raised on Oct. 1. Sales were lagging so Minister-turned-advertiser Francis Bellamy penned a quick little oath to be said after the flag was raised.
“I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Even though the wording has been changed over the years, the Pledge of Allegiance is still said in thousands of classrooms each and every day. And the Pledge of Allegiance is not the only thing that is now a societal norm that was rooted in advertising.
Believe it or not, prior to the late 1940s, diamond engagement rings were not a thing. Prior to World War II, less than 10 percent of American engagement rings contained diamonds. It took a multifaceted, multi-year campaign from the ad agency N.W. Ayer for diamond engagement rings to become commonplace. And now? About 80 years later? Diamond rings are not only the engagement norm, but also expected to big and cost several months’ salary.
In 2018, advertising and marketing can be a lot harder to spot. With the advent of the internet and social media, we are constantly being bombarded by all kinds of marketing and advertising in subtle ways. Sometimes it is a product popping up in a movie or music video, sometimes it is your favorite celebrity being seen with certain products. One popular style of this kind of marketing is “experiences.”
Last weekend, I went to Crypticon, which is a horror movie convention in St. Joseph, Missouri. One of the booths was a photo op staffed by a lifeguard with a giant shark floaty you could stick your head in and take a fun picture. Obviously, I asked my boyfriend to do it with me and then shared it on my Facebook where lots of our friends saw it and liked it. It was actually an advertisement for an upcoming shark movie, so by posting the photo we were assisting in the ad campaign, but I got my boyfriend in a shark floaty so it was worth it.
Experience-style marketing is generally fun and harmless; a lot of times they show up as viral videos on our social media feeds.
But marketing can also be dangerous. These days, people often fall prey to scare tactic-style marketing. The term “fake news” was initially coined for a reason. When social media and the internet became a way people consume and gather knowledge, there was a huge up swell in made-up stories being peddled as fact. There is and was countless videos, articles and photos that were not rooted in fact and actually manufactured into scaring the public into taking their side.
Marketing does not always try to sell a product — it can sell ideas, habits and beliefs. Soon we will be plunged into the 2018 and 2020 election seasons, so don’t take everything you see and hear as 1,000 percent undeniable fact. Take a breath before you hit share on the video article titled “DONALD TRUMP SLAPPED THE QUEEN OF ENGLAND” or before you forward the article titled “SOCIAL JUSTICE WARRIORS DECLARE WEEKENDS TO BE RACIST.” Take stock of what you are reading and sharing with others.
One of the reasons marketing can be undervalued is because people do not realize that it is marketing. This is something that affects you no matter your age, political beliefs, or your demographics. So, share with caution, do some research and most importantly, ask questions.
