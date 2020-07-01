Depression can affect anyone at any stage of life. It can come on slowly over time or it can hit like a locomotive at full speed. It is real, it is difficult and it can become deadly.
We all have different ways of coping with it. Some people cannot identify what they are feeling with the word “depression” because they have never been taught that it has a name, a definition and that there is help available to conquer it. Others have been taught to pull themselves up by their bootstraps, hold on tight and push through their feelings, often leading to suppression rather than release.
Let’s give depression a name and a face.
The Mayo Clinic says this: “Depression is a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest. Also called major depressive disorder or clinical depression, it affects how you feel, think and behave and can lead to a variety of emotional and physical problems. You may have trouble doing normal day-to-day activities, and sometimes you may feel as if life isn't worth living.”
Did you catch the word “disorder?” This means that depression is something that is out of our control. It simply happens. It can be brought on by many things including childhood trauma that we often allow to slip deep into the back of our memories as a form of protection. The problem with this is that we haven’t processed it correctly, so it lingers and festers. Often times we become the person that made us feel inferior in the first place, which leads to guilt and shame. These emotions are akin to the whipped cream and cherry on top of your ice cream sundae.
Sometimes depression is brought on by grief. Whether our loss comes in the form of employment, friendship, divorce, status or death, it is exactly what it is: depression. It’s OK to say the word.
If you have ever felt sadness that lingers, you will fully understand what I am about to say; you can’t get through it alone. You might believe that you can. You may even talk yourself into believing that you have. But if you are a person that has never learned to process devastating emotions, those feelings will remain with you and eventually become a part of who you are in a negative way.
Have you ever met a person who is consistently negative, sad, angry, bitter, controlling or attempts to be superior to others? Most likely they have been suffering through a lifetime of depression that has never been professionally addressed.
The same holds true for drug addicts, alcoholics, those who suffer from anorexia and those who overeat. These (along with many others) are attempts at self-medicating. This is not to say that the above stated are caused by depression because they are also diseases/disorders on their own account. Rather, they are often seen as a result of undiagnosed, untreated and often times deep-rooted depression.
As we have learned more about the physiology of the brain, we have come to understand more about depression and how to treat it. Doctors often find that there is a chemical imbalance in the brain that causes depression for no specific reason other than the lack of a chemical. We beat ourselves and others up for not being able to pick ourselves up and move on with life when our difficulty might simply arise from an inability to control it.
This is when we begin to believe a lie. That lie tells us that we are weak, insignificant, damaged, unintelligent, worthless and beyond “fixing.” These are the lies that so often lead to suicidal ideations. I have experienced loss through suicide more times than I care to count. I don’t like to think about it often, but it is very important to me that people understand those feelings of doubt, fear, anxiety and sadness are not their fault. Sometimes they are brought on by choices we have made, but most often they are not. Even when they are brought on by poor life choices, there is help available to overcome those feelings.
Although I vehemently agree there is a severe lack of mental health treatment available in our rural setting, treatment is available in Pettis County and surrounding areas through Pathways Community Behavioral Health (660-826-5885) or Burrell Behavioral Health (660-827-2494). There are also numerous private counselors and therapists in our area who are willing to help you find the right services for your individual needs.
If you are reading this and you recognize these signs in yourself or someone you love, please do not wait another moment to reach out for help. You are not alone and you are deeply loved. Please make the call that will help you come back to enjoy the life you were meant to have.
