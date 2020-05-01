It has come to our attention that not only do we have too many sweaters, but we also have too many … everything. Either stuff has to go, or it has to go someplace. To this end, we have begun expanding the closet. Whatever doesn’t go in the closet is going out the door. I haven’t yet told Max. I’m sure he will get on board.
Living in the middle of construction is its own exciting adventure – or something akin to it. Excitement mounts when we are taking everything out of the original and inadequate closet to the one place that has been put to order – the living room. Excitement erupts when one is trying to find something to wear that he/she didn’t wear yesterday and cannot figure out whether to begin in the four still-unpacked suitcases, or in the bookshelves masquerading as dressers that have been dragged kicking and screaming into the living room and have been scattered hither, thither, and yon. Real excitement ensues when one is looking for underwear. It came out of the laundry, it was folded, and it was put … where?
These early lessons have taught us that some things must have a place, even if that place makes no sense whatsoever. For instance, many of my extraneous office supplies are now in the bathtub. We are showering people, and we figured the tub – no shower attached – would be a safe place for things still awaiting a permanent spot. Additionally, everyday tools – wrenches, a hammer, a level, and, though it really isn’t a tool, a measuring tape – have found a home in a UV box on the kitchen floor next to the door (UV, for those of you unfamiliar with foo-foo drinks, is a vodka that comes in different flavors and unbelievable colors – such as blue. To clarify, we own no UV vodka of any flavor or color. We have only the box that was donated to our cause, along with many other exotic liquor boxes, such as Fireball, by our new best friends at State Fair Spirits).
Surely a temporary home for underwear will make itself known soon. I just will have to remember where that is when I find it.
Adding to all the uproar, Max and Kevin Schroeder, decked out in face masks and staying 6 feet apart, installed the Murphy bed Emily and Kevin constructed when she was a senior in high school. It had been a mainstay in the guest room at the old house, and it now is the extra bed in the room that serves as my office. It’s very convenient: the bed folds up into the wall when it isn’t being used, and the entire room looks office-like. When someone comes to visit, the bed folds down, my chair scoots up under my desk, and the room functions as a guest room.
This turned out to be a good move on our part because until the last board is in place in the new closet, we cannot sleep in our bedroom. So the guest room Murphy bed it is for the foreseeable future.
Then, of course, everything will have to back in the closet – everything that will fit into the closet. The rest, as I said, will have to go out the door. I’m sure all my shoes will fit. I’m sure of it.
_____
Word to the wise: I notice that COVID-19 cases are rising in Pettis County. Yesterday, 43 of our citizens had been diagnosed. Yesterday, I also noticed that traffic is, while not as heavy as usual when Lake season starts, certainly not light. I know that staying home is tough, but please do it. If you do go out, please wear a mask. You might think you’re either immune or wouldn’t suffer should you contract the virus, but masks are a way of keeping your “droplets” to yourself. The person you could infect might be not as lucky as you are hoping to be. I’ll be wearing my Star Wars mask to the Farmers’ Market and to the Galaxy Movie Theater, where I’ll buy popcorn for my Saturday night Super Bowl viewing. See you – and the whites of your eyes – there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.