As we all know, the coronavirus hasn’t been just a serious health threat, but a wrecking ball for the economy as well.
“Non-essential” businesses were shuttered (even though their owners and employees probably considered them to be pretty essential), some never to reopen; the unemployment rate exploded; and the stock market plunged, to mention just a few of the effects.
Hard times also can be a teaching moment, and one of the things some people may be learning is the importance of maintaining an emergency cash reserve fund.
While emergencies come in various shapes and sizes, a sudden economic blow, such as the one we’re now trying to dig our way out of, is the most common. We saw the same thing in 2008 when the housing bubble popped, spreading misery far and wide.
I spoke with Tom Van Leer, who is one of the Edward Jones financial advisors in Sedalia, about this subject.
“People need to understand how important an emergency fund is,” Van Leer said, calling it “one of the fundamental elements” in financial planning.
He said the fund needs to be big enough to cover a large share of the expenses involved in supporting an individual or family for three to six months when ordinary sources of income take a hit.
Among other considerations, the value of the fund should be suited to family size, Van Leer added. The number of dependents in a family also is an important consideration.
The money should be invested with the emphasis on liquidity and low risk, Van Leer said, such as a bank savings account or money market fund. Don’t expect a high interest rate, especially under current conditions, as return isn’t the main consideration.
Without such a nest egg, in an economic emergency people may be forced to sell assets at a loss to raise needed cash, Van Leer cautioned.
That’s never a good idea, the recent tanking of the stock market being a case in point. On Feb. 12, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at a high of 29,568. But on March 23, more than 38% of that value was lost in a major selloff. You don’t want to be penalized for dipping into your retirement account or be forced to sell securities in such an environment. That’s where an emergency fund proves its worth.
Maintaining the fund requires discipline in two areas: making regular deposits to build it up, and safeguarding it from periodic raids to pay for this or that expense, something we’re all tempted to do.
I maintain an emergency fund, and during the collapse of the housing market, and the serious recession it brought on, it proved its worth. The peace of mind it provides is an added side benefit.
