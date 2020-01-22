In 1901, the Southern History Company published a six-volume set of reference books called Encyclopedia of the History of Missouri, which claimed to be “a compendium of history and biography for ready reference.” The Southern History Company was owned by Haldeman, Conrad, and Company, and had offices in New York, Louisville and St. Louis. Howard L. Conrad edited the encyclopedia. Some of the articles are signed by their authors; others are not.
Such a reference work should be objective and its articles written without biases. Sometimes a reader can recognize the bias in an article, as when an individual of mixed reputation is described in glowingly positive terms. Such recognition, however, requires a reader with accurate knowledge of the subject. Without such knowledge, the reader may accept what is written as factual without questioning its veracity.
The biography of George R. Smith of Sedalia is interesting because of what it says and what it implies about Gen. Smith.
It does give information not generally provided in most of Smith’s biographies; it also implies a level of perfection of character not possible in any real human being.
The article provides some information about Smith’s childhood. He was born in 1804 in Powhatan County, Virginia. His father, George Smith, was a Baptist minister who had emancipated his slaves following the example of his political idol Henry Clay. Smith’s mother, Sarah Hayden Smith, was a native of Virginia. Smith’s father died in 1820 when Smith was 16.
At the time of his father’s death, Smith was at that time a student of Barton Stone, a Disciples of Christ minister. At 21, Smith moved to Scott County, Kentucky, where he read law while working as a deputy sheriff. In 1827, he married Melita Ann Thomson, daughter of David Thomson, an important man who had served as a Kentucky state senator for 20 years.
In 1833, David Thomson and his extended family moved to Pettis County, Missouri. Smith worked as an attorney for several years; in 1848, he worked for the federal government managing the movement of freight from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to Santa Fe, New Mexico.
During this time Smith became interested in the plans to build a railroad across Missouri, following the route of the Missouri River. The Encyclopedia notes Smith is “conspicuous” in Missouri history because of his work at “establishing the Missouri Pacific Railroad” through central and western Missouri. Smith believed the route along the river was not the best, and proposed a plan whereby the railroad route would move away from the river at Jefferson City and continue to Kansas City on a route that traversed Pettis and Johnson counties.
Smith’s plan was not popular. The railroad rejected it and most counties rejected it, forcing Smith to travel throughout the western part of Missouri addressing the issue at public meetings. Even his home town of Georgetown rejected his proposal, largely because it would require an expenditure of $10,000. Smith argued in favor of the move and the expense. He was so successful that they voted at the August election in favor of Smith’s proposal.
The Encyclopedia presents a most favorable account of Smith’s actions on behalf of the railroad. Next week’s column details other events in Smith’s life as covered by the Encyclopedia.
