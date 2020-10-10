Dare I say it? We have a shower! Well, almost. Everything is finished except for the installation of the glass shower door, which should happen next week. This construction episode has been one for the ages, and I hope I have learned something. I am quite sure, however, that like women who have more than one child, I will probably forget the pain that came along with the first one.
As I look at the results of nine weeks of sheetrock dust (producing fits of sneezing every day), The Traveling Toilet, plastic sheeting on the floor to protect the carpet, construction experts traipsing in and out of the house every day for weeks, and the weariness that goes along with an in-progress project, I can almost forget the day-to-day anxiety that accompanied the unfinished room. Almost.
We chose one of Chip and Jo’s colors – a light blue-gray – and then everything else fell into place. We found a mirror at Costco that has inlaid lighting, shower tile (floor and wall), cabinets, and pendant lights at Lowe’s, floor tile and a smashing blue-gray herringbone tile backsplash at Dugan’s, and the aforementioned shower door at Mark’s Mobile Glass. You already know about the Traveling Toilet.
We also had a lot of help along the way. That old floor tile never would have gotten out of the house had it not been for Bear. Eugene and Sergey do wonderful work on everything, and Corbett, from Windsor, brought in the quartz countertop and sinks.
We are going to hang a piece of Paul Allen’s pottery on one wall and a photograph sent to us by “Punky” McLaughlin on another. And we got new towels! But essentially, we are finished.
And what did Max and I discuss after dinner last night and before we settled into watching yet another episode of “Doc Martin”?
Re-doing the guest bathroom.
See? I have learned nothing. But this one will be so simple! We aren’t taking out a floor! We aren’t installing new cabinets! We are “only” painting the existing cabinet, putting in a new countertop, sink, and backsplash, getting new lights, and taking down the old mirror and installing one that we brought from the house. And, of course, replacing the trampoline-like shower insert with a real shower – one that doesn’t move when I do. But that part won’t come until after Thanksgiving.
“We” made this decision because Max suggested that we next attack the kitchen. Though I haven’t learned much from our bathroom redux, for some reason, I cannot forget the exhaustion of our kitchen remodel at 1020 South Barrett, even though we began the project on my mother’s 75th birthday, now 17 years ago, and finished 18 months later.
Then, because we had to remodel because of a flooding issue, we could eat out – which we did often, thanks to insurance – without being afraid of contracting a virus. Now? I fear we would be relegated to eating Big Macs for as long as it took to reassemble the cooking area.
I also remember my kitchen tile-buying trip. I left after early church on a Sunday and went to some place in Kansas City that had an abundance of tile from which to choose. I took with me a sample of the granite countertop we had chosen, a painted cabinet door, and a swatch of the paint that was to go on the wall. The salesperson looked at me and said, “We usually choose the tile first.” I responded, “Well, we aren’t doing that today.”
After I had spent five hours selecting “field tile” and backsplash tile and something called “listello” (a teeny-tiny strip of tile that goes horizontally all around the room), I got in the car, mentally exhausted, and called Max. “We have gray field tile, a kind of periwinkle backsplash, and a steel-colored listello,” I said.
He responded hesitantly, “Gray?”
He was really sorry he had said anything.
Yes, I remember that project. We are not starting the kitchen right away.
For now, I am enjoying simply looking at what was last week a big, fat mess and today is a light, airy, functional room. The next project will come when it will.
