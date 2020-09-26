I have written about the necessity of having a good porch on a house before, and when my wife and I were house-hunting last year, I knew that was a must feature for any home we would eventually buy.
As we sat on the front porch of the house we decided on back then one day last week, watching the hummingbirds fight over our feeders, I felt good about our choice of homes. The porch on the house is not as big as the circle porch we enjoyed for years on the little acreage south of Smithton where we lived for 20 plus years, but it is big enough to sit with company and provides enough room for my wife's flowers to hang in the summer.
I don't miss all the wildlife we enjoyed at the Smithton house as much as I thought I would, probably because of the large number of birds, rabbits, and squirrels that seem to be a constant presence in our back yard. I do miss the deer and other country dwellers we saw quite often at the Smithton place, but nothing ate my little garden this year, so I guess it evens out.
One of the good features of our present porch is the large bushes that nearly cover the front of it, which provides some privacy, but has enough open spaces that we can watch the cars pass by the house.
I think my love of porches comes from my childhood days when, as I recall, all the homes I lived in back then had a porch. The porch is where our family would go to relax and talk over the day’s problems after supper or a hot afternoon. The porch was a place of conversation, and even kids would have a chance to talk sometime. I would mainly listen as the grown-ups talked, however, in the hope I would learn something I could pass along to my friends that would impress them.
The porch has taken a back seat to the television set now, and conversation has suffered because of that fact. Some of the conversations were about mom's work or school problems, but I also remember some pretty scary ones that took place during WWII when I was very young. The war ones were mainly told when the grown-ups didn't think us kids were in earshot, but we were sneaky.
Today there are plenty of scary stories to tell on the porch if you wish to, but for me and my wife, we prefer to keep the troubles away from our porch sitting time as we enjoy a great cup of coffee and just enjoy the hummingbirds. I am not on my porch right now, so I will ask you to protect yourself and those around you by wearing a mask!
