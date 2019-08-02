It now seems likely that missing Wisconsin cattlemen Nick and Justin Diemel are dead. Authorities have found human remains on the grounds of a Braymer, Mo., farm where the brothers were headed to do business. The men did not return. Their rental truck was later found running and empty in a Holt, Mo., parking lot. A man named Garland Nelson has been charged with tampering with the vehicle.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. In the goodness of your mercy, may they Rest In Peace. Amen.
I am the daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, and great-great-granddaughter of farmers. I love farmers. I love their almost obsessive devotion to their work, their otherworldly connection to their land and animals. I love the reckless bravery of their constant gamble on the weather and the market, their peculiar attachment to routine, their particular blend of intellect and simplicity, their expansive trust in others.
For these same reasons, I worry. I worry when they head out to another county or state in search of the perfect piece of machinery. I worry when they aren’t home yet when it’s dark and they won’t answer their phones. When they walk off, alone, between the tractor and the place where they last left the truck. When they trust someone they’ve never even met with everything from a ride to town to a cash transaction.
I worry, and now I think of Nick and Justin Diemel.
It’s probable that these two strong, capable guys did everything they should to keep themselves safe, and it still didn’t help. Evil is crafty, and it often has the element of surprise on its side. Who heads into a conversation about cows expecting to pay with their life? It’s the perpetrator who is at fault for what happened to the Diemel brothers. Not anything they did or didn’t do to keep themselves safe.
But, farmers, I still worry about you. The world is cruel. It’s always been cruel to women like me. When we ladies are out alone, we dress in baggy clothes, carry pepper spray, park our cars in well-lit areas. Our fingers are always poised on the buttons for 911 or intertwined around a set of sharp and pointy keys. But you guys, big and strong and presumably safe, you’re not always thinking of the world. You’re thinking with that single-minded trust and devotion about the sale, the weather, the harvest, the futures. Farmers, please: On behalf of your business partners, your wives, your daughters, your friends, be careful. Please consider these precautions that we ladies have always known and the cruelty of the world now forces you to face.
1. Never travel alone. If you’re going to a location you’ve never been before, take someone with you. Two have double the strength of one.
2. Have a self-defense item. These are the great equalizers. If you are trained in using a firearm safely, carry one. If you would prefer not to, at least carry pepper spray.
3. Do some reconnaissance on new people. You don’t have to run a background check to find out plenty of information about the people with whom you do business. Google their names and check them out on Facebook. Never ignore red flags.
4. Meet in a public place. Go ahead and get together with strangers in the parking lot of Farm and Home, at the coffee shop, at the sale barn. But not down the lane six miles at someone’s secluded farm.
5. Tell people where you’re going and how long you expect to be gone. Include specifics, even if it’s just “a little after seven” or “before dark.” Be time oriented (8:30) rather than task oriented (when the field gets done). Call or text if you’re going to be late. This can be frustrating, but it helps your loved ones know right away when and if there’s a problem.
6. You have intuition too. It’s not just for women. It’s a gift from God that gives you a little prickly feeling or a lump in your throat or a flip-flop in your stomach when something isn’t right. Don’t brush it off, and don’t let your bravery or your ego or your sense of duty push it away.
Farmers, we love you. We admire you. We care about you, and we want you safe and well. The world is cruel to the trusting and the good, and you are some of the best. Be careful out there.
