Where is the love?
This is such a trying time for all of us. Many cannot work. Our kids are out of school, making it difficult for those who have essential jobs. The elderly and immunosuppressed are so afraid of contracting COVID-19 that they are isolating themselves from everyone which quickly leads to depression.
Stress levels are already at their max and then we go to the grocery store with our fingers crossed that we can find toilet paper and eggs, only to find that an entire family is out shopping together when they have been asked not to do that. The 6- to 10-foot rule only applies to strangers? I see people who know each other standing right next to one another exchanging stories. Hello! No, no!
Maybe it’s because we live in a somewhat rural environment with only a couple of confirmed cases of COVID-19 that we somehow feel as though the threat doesn’t apply to us as much as it would in New York City. If you believe that theory, you are mistaken, my friend.
COVID-19 is everywhere. There are people carrying the virus who show no signs of illness and may never become ill. However, they pass the virus along just like a person who is showing signs of illness. How do we know who does and does not have it? Why are we willing to put our entire family at risk by taking them to the grocery store and not following social distancing standards?
My father lives with us, so we have had to make some tough decisions. We have closed our office to the public and are doing business by phone and online order only. We have stopped visiting my daughter and her family because she is a health care provider working the front lines and is highly susceptible to contracting the virus. When I make a trip to the grocery store or another public place, I kick my shoes off and change clothes immediately upon returning home. We wash, wash, wash and sanitize our hands, doorknobs, faucets, car door handles, steering wheels and toilet handles. I do laundry daily and open up the house to allow fresh air to flow through. As much as we do this, it still may not be enough to prevent the flow of this deadly virus. And remember, it is deadly.
I believe that too many people in their teens, 20s and 30s have the mindset that COVID-19 will resemble the flu and it will pass. That may or may not be true for the majority of people in that age range, but that’s not true for me or my father and the multitude of people our age.
Can you please stop to think about us?
Will you love us even though you may not know us? Will you love us by using the same precautions that we are using and by limiting your public outings to one person when at all possible? Will you love us by respecting the 6-foot rule (I prefer 10-foot) even if you know us and want to hug on us?
I’m a hugger, so this has been very difficult for me. I love people and I love to show affection by giving people my undivided attention and support. But this is a different time. This is a time when we have to show love from a distance. Maybe that means calling a person on the phone? It’s been so long since we have communicated that way that it might be fun to sit and chat for a while. Maybe it means sending an email just to say “Hi” or ask if a friend or loved one needs anything. FaceTime and Skype are my best friends right now because I can see and talk to my grandkids that only live five minutes away from me. Ask me if that doesn’t make me sad. Of course it does. We are all saddened in some way right now.
So how will we cope with this added stress? Will taking it out on others reduce our own stress? No, it won’t. It will only add to it. Will complaining on social media sites bring us joy? That might be a trick question because I believe that some people actually enjoy doing that, but that’s a discussion for another time.
Can you become creative and think of ways to bring joy to someone today? Can you find and show the love not only by following social distancing to protect those around you, but by truly finding a way to show that you care?
A smile and a wave can go a long way. A phone call with a kind word might get a lonely person through the day. Maybe just share a roll of toilet paper? Let’s come together and show the rest of the world how we love!
