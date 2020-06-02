You only know as much as you know.
When we make decisions and establish opinions based solely on what we have heard or what we have preconceived, do we truly have an understanding of a situation?
How often do we dig deeper, investigate and ask questions of people who are in the know before we come out with an opinion that we believe to be factual?
This country, this state and this city are in the midst of several situations that have caused us to become anxious, nervous, depressed and angry. Almost everywhere I go I can’t find a smile on a person’s face or a friendly greeting from a stranger. We are introverting in order to protect ourselves from the unknown.
We have been given countless variations on the correct precautions to take related to COVID-19. We were told to wear masks and then told that it wouldn’t make much difference if we did or did not. We were told that we could go to grocery stores, liquor stores and big box stores but we couldn’t go to church, gather with our families, have dinner out, get a haircut or meet for coffee with a friend before work. Haven’t we all thrown our hands in the air and wondered what the truth is?
We are now faced with the agonizing murder of George Floyd and the aftermath of the derelict actions of a few bad police officers. So many thoughts run through my mind with this situation.
Every good person should be outraged by what they saw. It was an injustice no matter what George Floyd had done. He should have been placed on his side and been assessed by the EMTs, not restrained like a monster. End of story. There is no justification for what happened. I believe every decent American understands that.
When the protests began, everyone I know was applauding the rights of the protestors and happily joined in solidarity to bring awareness to this crime. Black and White disappeared leaving only people to scream at the top of their voices that this was not right.
Shortly thereafter, the nation’s terrorists took advantage of the situation and spontaneously do what they do best. They created mayhem. The headline news became riots and looting, burning down businesses and houses of worship and injuring police officers who were on the side of the victim. And the media outlets ate it up.
We have to put some perspective into our feelings.
I no longer wish to walk into a store with a frown on my face. I don’t want to be afraid of people. I don’t want to second guess the Pettis County Health Department because they are doing their very best to give us the only information that is given to them. They make decisions based on things that we are not allowed to know due to HIPPA laws. They want what is best for us, not to control us. We do have the option to wear a mask or not. I’m still conflicted about that as many of us are. We just need to make a decision and be OK with it. Let it go. Find our joy.
We must evaluate our feelings about the murder of a man whose family is begging us to live and protest peacefully and come to a conclusion about what we will actually do to make a difference. And then we have to stick with it, be OK with it and let it go. Find our joy.
We must understand that the terrorists cannot win. We cannot allow them to burn down our towns and destroy businesses that people have worked their entire lives for just to see it go up in flames. “They have insurance” is not a reasonable justification and that statement shows a lack of understanding of work ethic, pride and integrity. We must decide where we stand on this subject, what we are willing to do to stop it and then stick with it. Find our joy.
Most importantly, we must seek God first in all things. I cannot express how much meaning this has to me personally. Without God, I am an ungrateful, rude, selfish person with no humility. I’m that way sometimes even with God. But with him, I have the certainty of knowing who I am and who I belong to. I don’t have to worry about the world because the world will take care of itself. It is my job to find joy and to share it with others. It is my job to put others first and allow God to do the rest. Find your joy.
