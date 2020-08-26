I want to write about politics.
I want to write about religion.
I want to write about racial discrimination.
The problem is that I don’t know where I would begin and where I would end. Every time I turn on the television or radio all I see and hear are negative aspects on each of these topics.
What if we challenged each other to discuss what we can agree on?
For instance, we would all agree that the Constitution of the United States was designed to hold us accountable to one another through laws created by those whom the people choose to maintain a safe, healthy and prosperous environment; one that allows us equal freedoms within the limits of non-violent, lawful liberties.
We could further agree that we have seen an uprising of people willing to stand tall and utilize their lawful right to protest the excessive use of force. Many of us would also agree that utilizing excessive force to combat excessive force is causing chaos and more division than necessary.
We can all agree that we have the freedom of religion and to worship as we see fit in accordance with the law. We can agree that every non-violent religion has a safe place to exist in this country. We can also agree that no one can be forced to follow any religion if they so choose. We can agree that all of us could live together harmoniously if everyone were willing to do so.
We can agree that whatever skin color we may have, our blood is red and our basic anatomical structures are alike. We can agree that cultures and sub-cultures exist among us and that we all have the lawful right to pass on our cultural uniqueness to our offspring. If we were willing, we could agree that not all of us would choose to live the same way and that it would be acceptable.
If we were all blind, we would be forced to depend on one another for everything. Verbal communication would become the most valuable component of our lives as it would be necessary for basic survival. If we were blind and had to cross a river, you wouldn’t know what color your hand was holding. It would only matter that the hand was holding onto you as you made your way across.
If we were blind, the color of a person’s skin would make no difference if they were to cause harm to another. That person would simply receive the punitive consequences of their action and we would move on. But here we are, in the midst of a crisis that seemingly has no good answer.
Let’s also agree that violence upon violence will not deter violence but instead, breed it. Most of us can agree that we don’t want to harm one another, but simply love (or at least tolerate) each other.
In this world, there will always be trouble because we live in a society that is depleting its natural recourses. Unfortunately, I’m not referring to fossil fuels and energy. I am referring to God and the family unit.
Statistically, more than 35% of children in the United States live in a fatherless home. Single mothers are often forced to work two jobs to make ends meet, leaving children to raise themselves or be raised by others in their peer group. They raise each other in many cases. Having no guidelines, no structure, no feeling of safety, no real parental love and many times no home, these children grow up to appreciate anarchy because it is how they have survived.
I hope we can agree on that because it’s true. It is true right here in Sedalia, Missouri.
If we have agreed on this multitude of things, what else can we agree upon? Can we agree to listen to one another? Not just one person’s perspective, but many. Can we agree to communicate without violence and civil discord, be heard and be willing to make changes that embolden young people to live a life free of anger and chaos?
Are we willing to teach a generation how to raise a family in a loving environment free from shame, guilt, abuse and neglect? Would we be able to agree that the movement would have to begin with each of us individually?
Would we? Could we? Will we?
Dear Lord, I pray.
