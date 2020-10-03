Do you feel as if you are in a time warp? I woke up a couple of days ago and it was October.
Though I have lived each and every one of the last 180 days, today feels like it should be April 20 or so. When we first went into shutdown mode – staying in, cleaning everything with Costco disinfectant wipes, finding fashionable yet effective face masks – three months of the year had barely passed. Now, only three months remain. Where, oh, where did the rest of the year go?
Most of us are ready to just ditch this protection mode and go about life as we longingly remember it, but I don’t think it’s quite time for that. While we in Pettis County have been mostly spared, still over 1,000 of our citizens have been affected by COVID, some more detrimentally than others. At least 20 have died. Though I miss everything about my previous life – dinner parties, choir practice and Sunday morning anthems, getting together with friends and laughing out loud, visiting family in Wisconsin, having our Easter gathering, just going to the movies, for heaven’s sake – I am not quite so overcome with “caution fatigue” so as to let my guard down.
I want to stay well, and I want the same for those in my community. For that reason, I am probably going to bite the bullet and stay hunkered down, masks in my purse, in the car, in my jeans’ pockets – you get the idea. I will continue my Sunday evening virtual “happy hour” get-togethers with my dinner club. I will continue Zooming book club, and continue working, socially distanced, of course, with soloists on special music for church. This is life right now. Maybe that’s what causes the longing, the nostalgia for days not remembered: We fail to look at each day as life right now instead of life the way we expected it.
Looking at life right now gives us the opportunity to do things differently, to take a different approach to what we have expected to be the same.
For instance, this first week in October traditionally showcases at least two community events: The Sacred Heart Bazaar and the Longwood Presbyterian Church Lord’s Acre sale. This year, neither event is going to be held as usual. Both events’ organizers have come up with brilliant ways of going full-on during a pandemic: Virtually!
The Sacred Heart event includes an online auction beginning Oct. 1 and a Zoom dinner event on Saturday night. You can purchase tickets online (one.bidpal.net/bazaar2020/welcome), and you can go to the gym to look at the items up for auction. One of the dinners you can purchase is a Table for Five pizza. From delightful experience, I can attest to Table of Five’s pizza as delicious, with a somehow both firm and chewy crust, and tasty toppings – I had a “supreme.” Bazaar aside, that pizza sounds really good right about now.
Since we can’t all cram into the teeny Longwood Church as we usually do for the Lord’s Acre Sale, the powers that be have turned that annual event into a sale and auction rather than just an auction. You are able to purchase several different kinds of food “boxes” from the church, including cookies, quick breads, pork sausage, bacon – all donated by members of the church.
While Max and I were trying to decide whether we want the breakfast box with a dozen eggs, two pounds of pork sausage, and quick bread, or the breakfast box with a pound of bacon, a dozen eggs, and cinnamon rolls, the bacon box sold out. Well, I am not going to miss out on the snack box – pepper jelly, cookies, and hot dog relish! You can see everything offered, including auction items, at https://bit.ly/36slNKD.
Certainly, this year has been one to remember – and not for good reasons. But it is still a year, and we are still living each day of it. I’m grateful that people who are more grounded than I can show us ways to make something good out of a bad situation.
Now. On to that pepper jelly.
