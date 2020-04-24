Moving musings: I figured it would take us a month to unpack and get settled in our new home. I am now multiplying that by four. Every box contains something we must keep but now have no room for – things such as framed photographs, totally useless lovely crystal, and big purple dinner plates. I suppose I could do without the dinner plates, but I do love purple.
Over the past week, I have discovered why some people don’t like to cook. It’s because they don’t have enough room in their kitchens. I am finding that cooking is not nearly so much fun when I have to ferret out space on the countertops to set something.
I have no place to put my cutting boards. I remember one of my friends saying something like, “How many spatulas do you need?” She could just as easily have said, “How many cutting boards do you need?” Well, I have needed three for one dinner – one for the chicken, one for the potatoes, and one for the broccoli. And I must keep the big bamboo ones, each with a rim for catching turkey or pulled pork drippings.
My cabinets are not quite big enough to hold my pots and pans. I have four saucepans, two sauté/frying pans, and two Dutch ovens. I suppose I don’t need my three cast iron skillets, but they belonged to my great-grandmother and my grandmother, and I like cooking with them. Unfortunately, though they fit into one of the shelves, the cast iron wok does not. It now rests on the electric stove – the one with controls on the back, so that in order to turn it off, I have to reach over hot burners. Yes, cooking is just not as fun right now, but I suppose I will soon acclimate to the new surroundings and will venture back into scouring my cookbooks for something fun to make.
When Max started looking in all the nooks and crannies, he found we had been here before. It turns out the original owner of this condominium was Jim Buckley’s mother, Thelma. She moved into the condo sometime in 1987, and Max and I were invited over for Christmas Eve cheer that year. We oohed and aahed over her new home, enjoying the “cool” factor of living in a condominium in Sedalia, Missouri. I remember that we were so impressed with it that Max talked about living in one when we were older. And now we are – both living in the very unit we visited, and older.
We still struggle with the placement of wall hangings – and of the butler’s chest. This is one of those pieces of furniture that will stay with us until it’s Emily’s problem to deal with. The butler’s chest was the first purchase we made as an almost-married couple.
We had set a date for our wedding and had decided to save our money for a honeymoon. The very next day, Max called me and said, haltingly, “Honey, I just spent some of OUR money.” He told me he had gone into Dick Loftus’s store and saw this beautiful, huge mahogany piece that had been hand-carved and was supposedly from Henry Clay’s home in Kentucky. He bought it on the spot, and it has been with us ever since.
Dick Loftus frequently told us that he would buy it back for the same price Max paid way back when. We always turned him down – much to the woe of the movers – first, the movers who moved it upstairs at John Lamy’s; second, the movers who took it downstairs and then to 1020 South Barrett; and finally (so far), the movers who pulled it upstairs here. Because we don’t have a traditional formal dining room, we don’t really have a place to park the butler’s chest, but with enough creativity, I’m sure we will figure it out in a few months.
All in all, it’s new, it’s different, and it’s an exciting adventure. I think I would just be stressed a little less if the adventure part turned out to be a little shorter.
