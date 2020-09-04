Years ago on Friday nights, Max, Emily, and I sat around the fire and watched television together. Our favorite shows were “Monk” and “House.” Both were character studies about eccentrics – one a detective burdened by obsessive compulsive disorder, and the other a doctor addicted to painkillers. Both men were, of course, brilliant, adding to their eccentricities.
My job was to get dinner ready early enough so that we could watch both shows undisturbed by pots and pans clanging around. Max’s job was to lay the fire and get it burning well before Randy Newman started singing the “Monk” theme song. Most Fridays, though, we just had pizza instead of my usual full-blown evening meal. It was easier after a workweek, and we could eat without incident in the living room.
Our tradition continued for many years, but, of course, things changed when Emily started going to the movies on Fridays, and then she went to ball games, and, well, Friday nights became just as busy as the weekdays. Good-bye “Monk” and “House.” Back then, you see (sounds like “Back in the Dark Ages”), our favorite shows appeared on television only once a week.
Now, of course, nothing so quaint as a once-a-week television show really exists. Because of the advent of television shows produced by and shown on networks such as Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, USA, and my old favorite, Charter/Spectrum, we can watch our favorites from morning to night if we so choose — even “Monk” and “House.” Or we can “stream” shows, watching on Thursday — or Friday, or Saturday, or any day — what was broadcast on Wednesday nights.
USA started promoting binge-watching long ago, showing its self-produced shows in what were called “marathons.” That’s how Max and I found “Burn Notice,” after Emily left for college and we were Empty Nesters. One hot summer Saturday, we ate a leisurely breakfast and switched on the television to see if anything entertaining might fill our barren hours. Instead, we saw the first episode of “Burn Notice,” and stayed in our chairs for much of the day, intrigued by Michael, Fiona, and Sam’s adventures in the world of disgraced spies.
Now, the dearth of scripted television series, which can showcase good writing and interesting stories, in favor of these silly reality shows such as “Big Brother,” or worse, “Jersey Shore,” which generally showcase the worst of human behavior as entertainment, makes us search for something more edifying. We find those series on those networks that release an entire season of a show at one time, making it easy to turn on the television at whatever time one pleases and watch the drama or comedy unfold in one or two sittings.
Our search first turned up “The Crown,” the story of how Elizabeth II ascended the throne in England and her travails through history. Max and I treated ourselves to episode after episode on Sunday nights, finally giving up around 11 p.m., knowing that “just one more” would render us useless on Monday morning at work.
Our next venture was “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which we started a year or so into the series. This story about a Jewish comedienne in the 1950s and 1960s kept us in stitches on Saturday and Sunday nights during the past year; however, COVID has kept the show from filming its next season. It will return, though, and we will be glued to our chairs when it does.
For now, though, until “The Crown” and “Mrs. Maisel” return, we have found the antidote to The COVID Blues: “Doc Martin.” “Doc Martin” could be called a British “House.” Like Dr. House, Doc Martin has no bedside manner and doesn’t really like people. Unlike Dr. House, though, Doc Martin is not a diagnostic genius. He is a displaced surgeon who can’t stand the sight of blood.
“Doc Martin” is a series of delightful stories. In a week, we have devoured the first two seasons, and I am looking forward to seeing its progression as we sit in our comfortable chairs, grateful for something to get us to the time when going out will be normal again. Until then, we will be in binge-watching heaven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.