Dateline Sedalia. The Travails of the Traveling Toilet:
Max and I were enjoying lunch outside on one of those beautiful almost-fall days – sky perfect blue, sun warm but not burning hot, air soothing but not too crisp – when a friend approached and asked me this: “If I ever move, are you going to write about it in the paper?”
I first thanked him for reading, and then told him that if he learned from our mistakes, there would be nothing for me to write about. First, I reminded him, don’t live anywhere for 30 years. Second, every time you buy something for the house, get rid of something else so you don’t accumulate “stuff.” Third, don’t move during a pandemic when you can’t have a big sale to get rid of what still remains that you will never need. And fourth, never assume that something as simple as a closet can be put together in a week or so, or that anything you believe should be a “piece of cake” to do is a “piece of cake.”
And now, I add another lesson to the list: If you decide to re-do the bathroom, make sure you have a place to put all bathroom accoutrements before removing them from the soon-to-be new space. Specifically, make sure you have a place to put the toilet.
When we first thought about adding a shower to the bathroom, we decided to leave the tile floor as it was. When we were wrestling with removing the heavy cast iron tub, though, Max decided that he didn’t like that floor tile after all. So “we” decided to put down a new tile floor, which meant that everything on the floor had to come up. That included the toilet.
Our friend Bear – so named because he is a big teddy bear – came to help us remove the bathroom tile floor and carry it out. Tile, it turns out, is heavy. I discovered this when I watched Max stagger down the stairs with a trash bag about half-full of tile and then try to hoist it over his shoulder kind of like Santa Claus carries his bag of toys. Bear more easily got his share of tile out the door, and then he came back to take out the toilet. “Where do you want this?” he asked.
Where, indeed?
I had him put it down in my office, behind my chair so that I wouldn’t be looking at it, and that was where it stayed for a while. Then, when we borrowed some space from the office closet to construct the shower, the toilet had to be moved. I refused to have it in the living room, so our bedroom won out – or lost. It depends on how you look at it.
When we closed off the hall entrance to the bathroom and opened a new door in our bedroom wall, the toilet moved to the hallway. The new floor went down, but we needed to paint before the toilet could be re-installed; however, the sheet rock wasn’t quite ready to be primed and painted. The toilet waited patiently to be returned to its rightful place.
Finally, everything was in place! The plumbers could re-install the toilet! It was a red-letter day at our house! Excitement filled the air! I would have released balloons had I possessed them! I would have tossed confetti!
The plumbers came! They did whatever plumbers do to make everything work!
And then, one of them came over to me and said, “Well, everything’s set, except . . .”
I waited for whatever bad news was to follow.
“I turned off the water to the toilet. It has a leak. I can’t get parts here, and the parts will cost about as much as a new toilet.”
I shrugged. Somehow, I had known all along that all my excitement would be for naught. The imaginary balloons deflated. The imaginary confetti would be swept up. It was just our luck.
The next day, the plumbers came to install the new toilet, and the old one, its travails ended, took its final trip to old toilet heaven, where it now, I’m sure, breathes easily.
