I watched the movie “Back to the Future” on TV again the other night, and I thought, I doubt that many of us who have watched that movie has done so without wishing they could go back in time to relive a good memory. The movie holds a lot of things I am familiar with since the ‘50s were my growing up decade; things like the old cars, full-service gas stations, and the old songs on the jukebox.
As a nostalgia nut, I spend part of every day trying to remember some of the great times I had as a boy here in Sedalia during that time period. I know some will say, how about the bad times? I admit there were some bad times too, but those memories do not come to mind unless I dredge them up from those dark places in my mind, and those don’t go into print.
I like to think we all have a time machine that takes us back in time every now and then, although it probably isn’t a DeLorean car like the one in the movie. My time machine is simply memory, which has the power to transport me to those by-gone days. Those of us who have always been referred to as “dreamers” are lucky because I believe we can make the trip back there with more ease than those who don’t believe in wasting time “dreaming.”
I have to admit I get in trouble sometimes when I find myself in one of my daydreams when my wife is trying to talk to me at the same time. This happens a lot when I drive by one of the places I have many fond memories of. I cannot, for instance, pay attention to anything else when I am at the intersection of Third and Ohio, the nexus of so many happy times for my friends and me.
On the corner of Third and Ohio, I can dredge up a memory of the Crown Drug Store where I used to sit on a high stool drinking chocolate Cokes, and begging for more chocolate. (I usually got it.) The women there were great to us kids back then.
The front of the drug store was my friends and I’s favorite place to girl-watch while we waited for the Uptown Theater to start selling tickets. The corner is also the place where I would wait for the big city bus that my Uncle Bill drove; I would ride with him sometimes just to keep him company as he drove. (He never took my nickel.)
My wife did not grow up in Sedalia and doesn’t have a connection to the same places I do. She does have fond memories of Gast’s Drive-In where she worked as a girl. It is different when we go south each year to the town she grew up in, then my brother-in-law and I have to hear about her and her sister’s boy-watching days.
Sometimes driving through Willow Springs, Missouri, he and I have a hard time getting their attention. Maybe I should remind my wife about that the next time she gives me the devil when I don’t hear a question she asks me at Third and Ohio.
