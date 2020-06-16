According to the 1882 History of Pettis County, as soon as the Civil War was over, the people of Sedalia stopped expending their energy in fighting and began to focus on business enterprises. Sedalia was then a “missionary of the New Business Gospel.” Entrepreneurs moved into the area and opened businesses.
One of these men was John Beiler, who came to Sedalia in 1865 and started a grocery business. In 1866, his brother Samuel Beiler joined him in the business here. John Hall joined the firm in 1868.
The 1882 History of Pettis County presents some information on the partners in this business; Becky Imhauser presents more information in her book All Around Downtown.
The 1882 History of Pettis County includes the S.H. Beiler & Company, Grocers, as one of many “new citizens …actively engaged in business” in 1866.
Both John Hall and Samuel Beiler had experience in the retail trade prior to coming to Sedalia. Samuel Beiler was born in Illinois, but his family moved to Ohio, his mother’s home state, when he was a child. He and his brother John Beiler ran a mercantile establishment, but Samuel left in 1862 to go to Oregon while John Beiler moved to Sedalia. In 1866, Samuel moved to Sedalia and joined his brother in business.
Samuel Beiler was married to Virginia Teasdale of St. Louis, and in 1882, had one child, a girl named Mabel. Beiler was a member of the Masonic Lodge. According to All Around Downtown, Beiler built an elaborate Queen Anne-style brick home at 215 E. Broadway.
In 1868, John Beiler left the business and John Hall joined the firm which came to be called Hall and Beiler. John Hall was born in Tennessee. He came to St. Clair County, Missouri, with his father in 1840. He worked in mercantile businesses before coming to Sedalia in 1863. When he moved to Sedalia, he worked for the wholesale firm of Cloney, Crawford, and Company, one of the oldest businesses in Sedalia.
John Hall was married to Kittie Wells of Polk County, Missouri. Kittie died in 1871. In 1882, the couple had five living children. Their daughter Etta was married to J.J. Fry, their son Christopher worked for a wholesale grocery firm in St. Louis, and Belle, McCord, and Ella remained at home. In 1873, Hall married Julia Chappelier of Platte County, Missouri. They had one son named John. Hall’s two-story frame home was located at 423 W. Broadway.
Shortly after Hall joined Beiler in business, the two built a brick building at 218 W. Main St. A few years later, the men gave up the retail trade and began dealing exclusively in wholesale sales. They developed a large and successful business.
In 1889, John Hall died and Samuel Beiler became full owner. In 1900, E.B. Farley joined the company. When Beiler died in 1901, Farley took over, and in 1904, built a three-story brick warehouse at 301 E. Main St. The company remained in business until 1938. The building still stands and its sign identifying the firm and advertising Mother’s Oats remains.
