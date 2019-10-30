HEADLINE: Halloween should be about fun, not alarming families
BYLINE: By Jennifer Langdon
Contributing Columnist
SHIRTTAIL: Jennifer Langdon is an account executive at Townsquare Media and is president of Sedalia Young Professionals.
Happy Spooky Season everyone! Halloween is finally here! My family loves Halloween and the family love of Halloween is spearheaded by my Mom. Ever since I was a small baby Jenn, our yard was always the most decorated in the neighborhood. In fact, my mom is already knee-deep in making plans for next year’s Halloween because it is on a Saturday.
I love Halloween because I love candy and it is a time for my family to gather, hang out and eat more candy. One of my extended family’s more quirky traditions is that all of us who live in the Sedalia area get together on Halloween and eat pizza while the kids trick or treat. I am lucky that my boyfriend and his kids are also huge Halloween fans. I guess it makes sense that my boyfriend loves Halloween because we reconnected and got to chatting at a horror convention…in July.
Even though I love most things connected to Halloween, like the weather, haunted houses, horror movies, candy, etc., there is one thing that has always annoyed and confused me. And it seems like with the passing of medical marijuana the scare hype is at a whole new level this year. I get annoyed with social media posts and the occasional news story warning about drug dealers lacing candy with drugs. Every year without fail I will see warning after warning, each one more hysterical than the next. One had photos of Tic Tacs that said, “DRUGGIES ARE TRYING TO POISON THE YOUTH.” Granted, Tic Tacs are pretty hard on the teeth so they might be on to something.
When I was younger it seemed like the conniving drug dealer’s lacer of choice was LSD, then it was ecstasy pills disguised as candy. In 2019, the big threat is people passing out marijuana-laced candy, particularly gummy bears.
Overall, I think any of these situations ever happening in real life is laughable. The marijuana gummy bear concept is more plausible because THC gummy bears are a popular way for people to ingest marijuana and with marijuana becoming legal in more and more states, it is a lot easier for people to get a hold of edibles. However, I still think this is a ridiculous concept.
First off, drugs like ecstasy and marijuana edibles are not cheap. Depending on the market prices, you are easily looking at several hundred dollars in drug expenditures and that doesn’t even include the actual candy cost. In my opinion, this rules out 99.9% of anyone who thinks drugging kids sounds like a fun prank (those people are, in fact, garbage).
Now let’s say a drug dealer who is looking to expand their business wants to get kids hooked via trick or treating. Kids go to dozens of houses on Halloween and all of the candy gets mingled together in their bag. So, the kid eats the drugged candy and now wants more — here is where the problems really spiral. How are they supposed to find the dealer’s house? Does the dealer attach a business card to the candy? That is a horrible idea because drug dealing is illegal so now you are literally giving the police your information and I am sure the police would love to talk to you about your business expansion plans.
I know that every once in awhile, horrific situations do happen. There have been rare but actual cases of people putting razor blades, poison and other awful things in trick or treaters’ candy. But, these cases are extremely rare. Life is scary enough without giving in, adding and spreading more fear. Let kids enjoy their candy and their fun.
