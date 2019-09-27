In the summer of 1973, I was bored. My family had moved to a new house, and we spent hours putting things away, painting rooms, and buying bedspreads and curtains, which was not my favorite pastime. I had a lot of spare time that I treated like a sick day from school – when do I get to watch television?
Then, as now, my complaint became “Nothing is on!” But something was on. Watergate was everywhere. Every network, every channel – this, of course, predated Netflix, CNN, and other independent networks – televised the Watergate hearings from gavel to gavel during the day. I was incensed. I wanted to get caught up on the soap operas I hadn’t watched in a year, and because of their convoluted storylines, I wouldn’t be too far behind. What was Erica Kane up to? What was happening on “Another World”? I needed to know.
Instead, I watched the unfolding story of what happened at the Watergate complex and, more importantly, what happened in the White House afterward.
I couldn’t understand all this. Why was everyone out to get Richard Nixon? As President, he signed the Clean Water Act, opened a relationship with China, was the “law and order” President – so leave him alone already! I was convinced that the press was out to get him, just as he claimed it was. After all, he hadn’t broken into the Democratic National Headquarters. He didn’t even know about it. What was the big deal?
After a while, I became bewildered. The witnesses were telling a story different from the President’s – and not in a good way. He had been saying all along that he knew nothing about the break-in, that he wasn’t involved with anything that had happened afterward, that he was being hounded and treated unfairly. The witnesses, though, were saying that while the President had not known about the break-in, he had been told about it afterward and was indeed knowledgeable about “the cover-up.” I started re-thinking my position.
I began reading about Watergate in the Kansas City Star and Times. I couldn’t see that the papers were doing anything but reporting on what the Watergate witnesses said. If the press were out to get the President, so were the witnesses. But they were telling a cohesive story – sometimes even incriminating themselves – reciting a chronology that made sense. I questioned what my position had been – and what it should be.
Then, in late June, John Dean blew up the President’s story. Granted some Congressional, but not legal, immunity, John Dean, White House Counsel until April 30, 1973, testified that he had told Nixon about the break-in, and that he had been complicit, with the President, in structuring and maintaining a cover-up of Watergate. I was confounded. Nixon knew? He had been saying that he had not instigated, nor did he know about the incident or the cover-up.
The public was skeptical about Dean’s testimony. Though he had taken notes in many meetings but hadn’t in others (to do so would have preserved information incriminating the President, he testified), it was his word against Nixon’s. Then in late July, Alexander Butterfield, Nixon’s deputy assistant, testified that every conversation that transpired in the Oval Office since mid-1970 had been taped. And, as they say, the rest is history, much of which is recorded in Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s book “All The President’s Men.”
I recalled the Watergate hearings earlier this week, doing some research to confirm my memory. One thing I hadn’t remembered, though it is memorialized on YouTube, is the part Donald Segretti played in the drama. He was paid to find dirt on Nixon’s likely opponent in the next election: Edmund Muskie.
That summer, my way of thinking changed. I found that people in power don’t always act lawfully. I learned to wait until all the evidence is revealed before coming to judgment – and most importantly, that the evidence must be revealed. I discovered that the courage of a few men to come forward and, to their detriment, admit their complicity in unlawful activities changed the country – at least for a while. I hope that lesson is not lost as we move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.