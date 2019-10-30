When the Sedalia Democrat published a list of houses built during 1877, it not only included several expensive homes built for the well-to-do but listed more homes built for Sedalia’s working class. Most of the homes for the working class were located in the eastern or northern parts of Sedalia.
The prices are interesting as they relate to the average wage of a worker, which ranged from $1 to $2 per day, depending on the skill required of the worker or the attitude toward work and wages held by the employer. Until the unions gained a measure of strength, the railroads in Sedalia frequently cut or withheld wages. This was the case in 1876-77 when workers went several months without being paid.
In addition, during most of the 19th century, banks were reluctant to loan money for the purchase of a house, often requiring over 50% down payment before a mortgage would be issued.
The houses described by the Democrat would have only been available to a small number of workers. These houses ranged in price. Some of the more expensive included a one-story frame houses on East Fifth Street built for G.P. Westernberger for $700.
Lower priced houses fell into the $400 to $125 range. These included two houses costing $400 each, one for Mrs. Bolin at Seventh Street and Montgomery Street and the other built for S.C. Gold. Thomas Kennedy’s new house on St. Louis Street cost $350, Thomas Fair’s house cost $300, J. M. Barrett’s rental house north of the railroad tracks cost $250, and Pat O’Connor’s new house on Jefferson Street cost $200.
The lowest-priced houses were the house belonging to Mrs. Maloney on Jefferson Street costing $150, and the one belonging to John Higgins on St. Louis Street costing $125.
The most common price of a working class family’s house was $500. Seven of these were built for Edwin T. Brown, who had come to Sedalia in 1865, purchased a large plot of land in east Sedalia, and platted a subdivision in east Sedalia near the Missouri Pacific shops. He hired contractor J. Fisher to build six homes in east Sedalia, each costing $500, for a total of $3,000. He also hired Fisher to build an office for $250.
Later that year, he hired contractor S.M. Olmstead to build a $500 house between Sixth Street and Seventh Street, and a $500 house on Summit Street.
Brown was a Baptist minister working for the Baptist Home Missionary Society when he was sent to the newly established town of Sedalia. He became pastor of First Baptist Church in 1865 and served until 1867. He then continued his work on behalf of the Home Missionary Society, traveling throughout central Missouri reorganizing weak churches whose members had been scattered by the Civil War, holding revival meetings that drew people to Christ and into church memberships, and establishing new churches.
Brown returned to Sedalia after his work for the Home Missionary Society. He was especially concerned for the families of the men who worked at the Missouri Pacific Shops. Browne expressed that concern in two ways — one that met their physical needs and another that focused on their spiritual needs. He built homes the men could afford, and he established and built East Sedalia Baptist Church.
