Somewhere, there is a mother who always smiles. She never loses her temper, never comes unglued, and never, ever yells in front of the kids. No matter what breaks or who misbehaves, she’s unflappable. She never judges. She never tires. She is always ready for a kiss, a craft, a story, or a snack.
She’s the most dangerous person alive.
The days of the ever-perky June Cleaver as a motherly role model are blessedly over. We no longer expect our moms to be demure domestic goddesses. In fact, pop-culture has crowned the fun, messy “wine mom” its new queen, followed close behind by the “natural mama,” who makes her own organic baby food and takes her toddlers on long hikes.
These modern visions of motherhood seem easier to achieve, but lurking not so far under the Instagram-worthy facade lies another set of expectations, one not that different from “Leave it To Beaver:”
1. A good mother will be unfailingly tolerant.
2. A good mother will be perfectly patient.
3. A good mother will be infinitely energetic
4. A good mother will be constantly supportive.
5. A good mother will be continually creative.
Don’t believe me? Dip your toe into the world of mommy blogs, Facebook groups, Instagram accounts, mother-oriented devotionals — each has its own particular style, but the ones that draw the most traffic are all branches off the same stream. There is a smiling, flawlessly beautiful woman with a cute house and a great wardrobe. She usually has long flowing hair and a penchant for some kind of homemade crafts. She jokes about what a mess her life is between stories about her family vacation, recipes, and recommendations for self-care. Sometimes there are quotes from Scripture. She might pay lip service to the trials and tribulations of parenthood, but her business is perfection. And we buy it eagerly. But at what cost?
We pay for our addiction to perfectionism with the lives of our children.
Of course, we don’t want to be angry, hateful, abusive, lazy mothers. That’s exactly what we’re trying to guard against! But in our misplaced search for perfection, we have created a different monster: at-risk kids who lack resilience and don’t know how to deal with emotion, conflict, boredom or judgment. A mother who always smiles teaches her kids that it’s never OK to frown. A mom who never loses her temper can never show her children how to bounce back. Parents who never argue can never give an example of love and forgiveness in the midst of disagreement. Unfailing tolerance means tolerating the intolerable. Infinite energy, perfect patience and continuous creativity invite a child to treat his parents as automatons, rather than human beings with weaknesses, wants and needs. As it turns out, if you build a castle in the sky for your children, they’ll be locked in it. Even if they escape, the rest of the world will seem dull and unworthy. “Beware of perfection,” warned British author Hillaire Belloc. “It is a will-o-the-wisp. It has been the ruin of many.”
None of us are perfect. We will never be, no matter how many mommy blogs we read. Our children are always watching, so instead of teaching them to chase a poisonously perfect illusion, let’s teach them instead that mistakes, unpleasantness, disagreement and negative emotions are part of life. That they can be dealt with and overcome.
So be the mom who frowns and explains why. The mom who loses her temper and apologizes sincerely later. The boring one who runs out of ideas for playtime or the tired one who makes everyone sit quietly or the “mean” one who just won’t tolerate that snotty behavior. Be the grouchy mom, and banish the voices of false perfection from your phone, your bookshelf and your household. It will save your sanity, and it may save your kids.
