Do you ever feel as if you are in the middle of a hurricane – not the eye, where things are calm, but in the middle of the vicious, whirling winds that hurl debris and tons of water farther than can be seen? That’s where I am. Here’s a piece of advice: Don’t ever wait 30 years to move. And if you do, move when absolutely nothing else is going on. And when you have smiling volunteers just waiting for their marching orders. And when the weather is nice. And when your daughter can come home to tell you which of the handmade quilts she wants for herself. And when your husband is not going to be at a conference two weeks prior to the moving van’s arrival. And – well, you get the idea.
These past few weeks have been overwhelming. We have been walking through every room in the house, picking and choosing what can go with us, what can go into storage until we make more permanent plans, and what can just go. I can safely say that the upcoming garage sale is going to be a doozy. I just wonder how I’m going to get all of it into the garage.
***
A final word, at least today, about leaving the house after 30 years: This will be the last Easter celebration here with my family. Oh, we will figure out a new way to get together to eat, drink, dye and hunt for Easter eggs, go to church together, talk, and talk, but it will certainly not be as convenient, nor will it feel so wonderfully like “old home week.” Though we are spread throughout the country, we remain a tight group, calling ourselves “The Gillespie Girls,” laughing with each other, crying together when we must, and generally basking in the warmth of being a family.
In my earlier years, I didn’t place as much emphasis on my family connections. I’m not sure why; I assume I was just trying to find my way in the world. Now, though, I find the knowledge that they are there, and that they will be there, to be wonderfully comforting.
But none of them is a smiling moving volunteer. Maybe if I ask . . .
***
We got good news last Sunday. As I was playing “In the Garden” during our silent prayer at church, I was, as usual, saying a prayer for my friend Terry Teachout and his wife Hilary. She has pulmonary hypertension, and because of that, she needs a double lung transplant. Well, while I was praying for hope, healing, and recovery, unbeknownst to me, she was heading into surgery to receive her new lungs. She survived the 20-hour surgery, and she has been slowly working her way back to the land of the living. A few days later, Terry said in his blog at www.artsjournal.com, “ . . . I hope to be by her side when she opens her eyes and realizes that she . . . (A) [is] not dead and (B) has a brand new pair of lungs.”
While the idea of a double lung transplant seems like science fiction, three people in my orbit in the last 15 years have undergone that procedure. I am grateful for those who chose to be organ donors, and for their families who saw a way to bring joy and life to others through a devastating time in their own lives. If you have not signed the back of your driver’s license stating that you want to be an organ donor, I urge you to do so. If you have not made that decision, I urge you to begin thinking about it. You could be the hope that someone needs.
***
The Presidential primary is next Tuesday. If you haven’t registered to vote in the primary, it’s too late; however, it is NOT too late to register to vote in the general election in November. If you haven’t registered, do so now. If you’re registered, vote in the primary. And no bellyaching if your candidate doesn’t win. Just know that you did your part as a concerned citizen. And that is good enough.
