I am overjoyed to announce that I am two-and-a-half years cancer free this week. Once again, I made the worry-filled trek to Overland Park for testing. Once again, I did the same old dance of needle stick, CT scan, waiting, exam. And once again, I slipped the clutches of cancer.
Check-up scans do get a little easier as time goes on, but not much. The panic level is out of this world, so intense that cancer survivors have coined their own term for it: “Scanxiety.” Especially with a rare and aggressive cancer like mine, there’s so much uncertainty. Yesterday I was doing laundry and cooking dinner. Today, I’m going to the doctor. What will tomorrow bring? Will I be getting groceries and running errands? Or planning chemo for Stage 4 disease? You never know what tomorrow will bring.
The worry leading up to this scan was different this time for one reason only. My worry for myself was matched by worry for the world. Yes, yes, coronavirus. I’m not worried about my kids. Thank God for that. I’m not worried about my husband or my healthy young adult peers. I’m not even that worried for myself--if I’ve survived rare cancer to get taken out by a particularly virulent relative of the common cold, well, that’s the way I was meant to go. But I am worried about my grandparents and my parents. I am worried about the people getting treated at that cancer center in Overland Park. I’m worried about the doctors and nurses I love, and the government, and the economy, and I’m worried about people who worry. Because I know what that intense and overwhelming anxiety is like. It’s painful and mind-numbing and unhealthy. It’s almost unstoppable.
But. I have learned a thing or two about managing existential anxiety, uncertainty and even the fear of death in these past two-and-a-half years. Lessons that cost me a lot of blood, sweat and tears for someone my age. I’d like to pass them on to you in the hopes that they will be helpful now, and in any stressful situation you might face in the years to come.
Never stop laughing: Good humor is a powerful means of dispelling fear. Unless your jokes are cruel or belittling, keep at them and don’t stop, even if they are jokes about sickness and death. Laughter takes the sting out of evil and makes it something small and manageable. As St. Thomas More once said, “The Devil, that proud spirit, cannot endure to be mocked.”
Keep to your normal routine: Humans are creatures of habit, and we fall apart when that habit is stripped away from us. As much as possible, keep to the boring, everyday cycle of chores and tasks and hobbies. This provides you a badly needed sense of control over your environment when much larger things are completely outside your control.
Help others: Nothing gets you out of your own head better than doing something for someone else. And there are always people to help and ways to help. Bring someone a meal or a loaf of bread, get groceries for an older relative, check in on someone who is anxious or sad. Even on your deathbed, you can still help. You can pray.
Pray: Times of great stress can test your faith to the core. That’s not shameful or even abnormal. The most important thing is to keep the lines of communication open. Keep asking, seeking, knocking and praying, even if you don’t see anything happening. Even if it’s been a really long time since you prayed, or even thought about God, go ahead and do it. You don’t have anything to lose. Pride, maybe, and a few minutes of your life.
Notice things: While I was sick and shortly afterward, I could not believe how beautiful the moon was. Or the flowers in the ditch next to the highway. Or my daughter’s breathing while she slept. Now that it’s been a few years since cancer, I work hard to keep noticing these things because it’s a source of deep and unchanging happiness in my life. Until the very end of the world, these kinds of small beautiful things will always be there for us to enjoy.
Times are tough now. When aren’t they? There will always be sickness, war, cancer, and death. It is still our responsibility, and our privilege, to live every day we are dealt with as much love and joy as we can muster.
“Bad times, hard times, this is what people keep saying; but let us live well, and times shall be good. We are the times: Such as we are, such are the times.” -St. Augustine of Hippo.
