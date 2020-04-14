“If you build it, they will come.”
This is a quote from the 1989 film “Field of Dreams” in which Kevin Costner builds a regulation-size baseball field for the Hall of Famers who have passed on to come back and play the game the way Costner knew it when he was a child.
Going back to the recent U.S. Highway 65 interchange, I feel a few things are still worth noting. One that I will take care of right away is the grapevine news that the only reason I want to write on this topic is that the interchange will affect my business. This is true; it will. However, this is in no way the big picture. Those who are unaware should have an opportunity to be made aware of the importance of taking one step at a time in the correct order when spending tax money to make these changes. (Remember grants come from tax dollars.)
When the west side of Sedalia was developed with retail stores and more restaurants, it was done so with the idea that if they created more shopping opportunities, more industries would look to establish their businesses here. After all of these years, how many industries have we secured? One and that is Nucor.
Nucor has had a great deal of difficulty finding enough qualified employees to fill all of its positions. It has extended its search radius to more than 60 miles because applicants either lack the skills necessary to run the equipment or they fail the drug screen.
This leads me to the request from State Fair Community College to expand its Vocational Technical Training Center that failed only in Benton County when it came to a vote. I understand many people are against raising taxes, but technical training is vital to our area and should be met with great anticipation so we can provide workers with the skills they need to obtain the jobs the county wants to provide.
With that being said, where do you begin when looking toward the future? If you cannot meet the demand of one company for employees, how can you meet the demand for others without first developing a workforce?
What about the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office? They are understaffed and underpaid. They struggle daily to fill shifts and meet the demand of a growing county population.
Prosecuting Attorney Philip Sawyer’s office is well worth noting. He has such limited space that the Assistant Prosecutor and his one Victim Advocate share an office. This means that when one of them has a client, the other has to leave the room for privacy. Mr. Sawyer has the grant money to hire another victim advocate, which is severely needed, but he doesn’t have the space to accommodate one.
Space is another issue. Did you know the county commission purchased the old Social Security Administration building on Fifth Street? It is sitting vacant. There are three stories (including the basement) of potential office space sitting vacant. Why?
The commission has acquired many parcels of land that don’t exactly make sense over the past several years. Why?
In Saturday’s edition of the Sedalia Democrat, Western Commissioner Jim Marcum informed us that even though Griessen Road and Cedar Drive are the eastern patron’s biggest concerns right now, he has no intention of even beginning to correct that problem. Presiding Commissioner David Dick also made a “low-interest loan” appear as though it is no big deal when we can’t afford to pay our committed law enforcement officers at the sheriff’s office a living wage. That is a big deal to me. It should be to all of us.
Many landowners had been speaking with the commission privately and a petition with more than 150 signatures of landowners was presented to the commission stating opposition to this project.
My opinion and resolve are stronger now than it ever has been. If we were to present the status of our underpaid, understaffed county workers to Gov. Mike Parson, would he still agree this interchange has been his greatest success story?
