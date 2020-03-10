In the 1850s, the northern part of Pettis County saw an increased number of affluent settlers. They were referred to by the local residents as the “Heath Creek aristocrats,” as they settled near Heath Creek in the Georgetown area and because they had the wealth to buy large acreages, erect fine homes, and adopt a plantation lifestyle based largely on the labor of enslaved people.
The members of some of these families were well educated and entered professions such as law. George Vest and John Philips, both attorneys, settled in Georgetown. Philips was enrolled as a member of the Pettis County bar in 1862. When the Civil War broke out, Philips enlisted in a regiment formed by southern sympathizer Colonel Ebenezer Magoffin. According to local historian William Claycomb, the staff officers including Philips were “educated gentlemen, if amateur soldiers.” Both Vest and Philips became more known and respected as attorneys in the years after the war.
Philips was also known as being instrumental in the establishment of the Presbyterian denomination in Pettis County. In 1882, as First Presbyterian Church in Sedalia made plans to build a new building on West Broadway Boulevard, the church celebrated its beginnings in the 1870s. Colonel Philips was asked to speak about his involvement with the church. A portion of his speech is repeated in the 1882 History of Pettis County.
Philips began by noting that in 1856, when he lived in Georgetown, he was the only member of the Presbyterian denomination living there, and perhaps fewer than a dozen members living in the county. He spoke of the ministry of Dr. James Lapsley, who was preaching in Knob Noster. Philips convinced Lapsley to come to Georgetown frequently to preach in the basement of an old brick building, probably the Pettis County Courthouse. He pointed out that he worked as sexton, as elder, as janitor and as deacon. He swept the building, built the fires, swept the floors, rang the bell, and went throughout the village inviting people to worship.
After the Rev. John Montgomery came from Kentucky and established a church at Priest’s Chapel, Philips was active in that congregation. During the war, Philips notes that Montgomery and his flock moved to Georgetown. The war years were difficult for the congregation and the denomination, as some within them wanted to divide over issues that included but were not limited to slavery. The church organization was divided over whether to divide the denomination. Philips only said that he was disappointed that the church decided to split; he does not elaborate on the nature of the division.
When the church moved to Sedalia, it became known as First Presbyterian Church. Philips praised First Presbyterian Church because in the fifteen or so years since the church came to Sedalia, it had been able to continue regular preaching, to add 106 new members to the congregation, to make contributions of approximately $1,000 to the church, to pay off approximately $1,800 in debt, and most importantly in Philips’ view, to remain true to their beliefs while living in a place and time of “many temptations.”
Philips ended his remarks by pointing out that the congregation would continue in its faith and zeal. Next week’s column will detail the division in the church that Philips dreaded.
