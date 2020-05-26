When discussing why people leave their homelands to settle in another country, historians and geographers speak of push factors and pull factors. Push factors are those situations that prompt people to leave or emigrate. Push factors include overpopulation with the resulting unavailability of land or jobs, famine, poverty, war, or lack of personal freedoms. Pull factors are those situations that prompt people to come into or immigrate to a specific place. Pull factors include available land, jobs, abundant crops, prosperity, peace, or personal freedom.
In the mid-19th century the population of Sweden increased. In addition, several years of crop failures lead to famine. The Swedish Lutheran Church exerted what many considered excessive control over behavior that offended many residents. As a result, many Swedes felt pushed to emigrate. Stories of a better life in the United States pulled many Swedes to the U.S. Some sought work on the railroads that had begun to cross the United States. Others heard of job opportunities in prosperous cities. Passage of the Homestead Act in 1862 promised title to 160 acres of land in the American west free to people willing to work and live five years on the land they claimed. The personal freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution also pulled people toward America.
While information about the pull factors often was exaggerated, most immigrants found life in the United States satisfactory. Some encouraged their family members in Sweden to join them.
When Swedish immigrants arrived, they often sought to live in areas with other Swedes. There they formed ethnic heritage societies that helped newcomers, provided activities and entertainment for their members, and helped to assuage the inevitable homesickness that affected even the most enthusiastic newcomers.
The 1882 History of Pettis County does not detail Swedish immigration into Missouri, but it does mention the Scandinavian Society, a group formed in December 1880. By 1882, the society had 43 members. The original members included Peter Frank, Frederick Siegerahl, S. Lund, J.C. Johnson, A. Hanson, Charles Carlson, and Mr. Vickenberg. While the 1882 History does not provide individual biographies of these men, the U.S. Census taken in the summer of 1880 provides brief information about a few of these men and their families. It also provides information about some of those who served as officers in 1882.
Arthur Hanson was one of the original members. He also served as an officer in 1882. He was born in 1834 in Sweden. He and his wife, Johanna, lived with their five sons and one daughter, and his mother; all of them were born in Sweden. He worked for the railroad.
Louis Wetzel was president of the Scandinavian Society in 1882. He was born in Sweden in 1841. He and his wife, May, and a boarder named Kate Lewis lived on Benton Street.
Those not covered in the census may not have lived in Sedalia when the 1880 census was taken. City Directories may provide information; when the Sedalia Public Library opens for research and the directories are available, I’ll pass that information on through another column.
