Last summer, Max and I visited my cousins in Spokane, Washington. While we were there, Patty showed me a little book that belonged to my father. She wasn’t sure how she got it, but she wanted to give it to me. It was one of those little “autograph books” we had when we were in grade school and junior high, and nestled in between two of the pages was a letter he wrote to my grandparents while he was in the Philippines, grieving the death of his best friend, Walter Lamb, who had been killed in the war.
“I can’t believe Walter’s gone,” he wrote. His pain and bewilderment were palpable in that letter, one of many now in my possession. Daddy wrote volumes of letters during his lifetime, many of which went to the “Letters to the Editor” section of the Thayer and Springfield newspapers. He even once wrote Pulitzer Prize-winner Herman Wouk to complain that Wouk had “killed off” one the best characters in a book.
Most of his letters, though, went to his governmental representatives, opining on just about everything, especially what they should do. I don’t know if anyone ever paid attention to his letters, but he certainly wasn’t shy about writing them.
I would like for us to all be like my dad over the next months. We should all write our state representatives and senators and tell them that the people have spoken: Expand Medicaid.
In the event you don’t follow our election results after they have been announced, in the State of Missouri, our elected representatives have recently taken our votes and tried to either scuttle them or seriously alter their effects.
For instance, in 2018, Missouri voters soundly adopted the Clean Missouri Amendment. The amendment “limited the power of lobbyists, reduced campaign finance contributions, and created a new redistricting process.” It also subjected lawmakers to the Sunshine Law, meaning that their official communications could be obtained and made public (https://bit.ly/31yJnkT). No sooner had the votes been tallied than the legislature began tinkering with the law, “adjusting” it to dilute its power. In fact, legislators drafted a new law that undoes most of the Clean Missouri Act and is now being challenged in court (https://bit.ly/3kn05MA).
The vote passing the Constitutional Amendment regarding Medicaid expansion is going to, I fear, go through the same kind of machinations at the legislative level. True, the amendment didn’t pass with as high a percentage of “yes” votes as did the Clean Missouri Amendment, but the rural counties that voted against it, including “McDonald, Morgan and Scotland counties, which have the three highest uninsured rates in the state,” will be the counties that benefit most (https://n.pr/3fCdYmv).
The ads I saw against expansion were designed to make people fear something new, something that might be expensive. However, according to NPR, Washington University’s research shows we will insure approximately 230,000 more people and “save the state an estimated $39 million a year, largely by eliminating the need for other state health spending.” NPR also reports the issue “was supported by a wide range of interests, including the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, the Missouri Hospital Association, the NAACP, the AFL-CIO and the AARP.”
The Missouri Hospital Association has been pleading with the legislature for almost 10 years to expand Medicaid. The legislature has turned a deaf ear, though expansion will guarantee payment for many patients who now come to the hospital without either insurance or another way to pay. Without those payments, the hospitals either have to close or provide fewer services to their communities. As I reported a few weeks ago, over the past five years, six rural Missouri hospitals have had to close their doors, making available health care more out of reach for those in the poorest parts of the state.
The bottom line is this: The legislature took a risk and put the issue on the ballot for the people to decide. The governor moved the issue to the August election when fewer people typically show up to vote. Their risk paid off for us.
Be like my father. Write your legislators to tell them this: Keep your hands off Medicaid expansion. We have spoken.
