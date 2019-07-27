Dear Editor:
For an hour vacation, drive the 30 miles on Hwy. 83 from Whittackerville to Highway 54.
MoDot recently reasphalted, lined, and guardrailed the 30-25 miles stretch from white branch 83 to Highway 54. Dell, Inc. did the work, being contracted from MoDot. These improvements have really made it a scenic highway. The guard rails are silver with endcaps. The road is now without dropoffs. Bikers can ride on the shoulders. The route includes two concrete bridges over Truman Lake branches. The following mile markers out of the Whitackerville area in the North outline areas to see:
3 miles: Osage Bluff Marina signs: This side, paved road includes the marina with a bait shop. A large, modern hotel and convention centers are located above the marina. The center can house about 40 guests and can be reserved for meetings. A Truman State campsite with RV and tent sites is also along this road before getting to the marina. On another side road nearby is the Butterfield Express Restaurant. It is open in the Spring and Fall on weekends.
5 miles: Big Pomme De Terre Branch Bridge. This is the highlight of your ride. It spans about ¼ mile over this branch of Truman Lake. There are great sunsets and other views along the bridge.
8 miles: Fairfield Landing Sign. Turn down K Hwy. and go a mile to a convenience store with a gas pump, laundromat, and RV site. Travel another 2 miles to the boat launch site. The is a state maintained area.
10 miles: Little Pomme Bridge. This is the southern most Truman branch. The bridge is about ⅛ mile long. When the area is not flooded, it has river bottom ground that is good for soybeans and corn.
After this bridge, there is a steep incline which ends in a plateau. The next several miles are rolling hills and flat land. It is loaded with hayfields and cattle herds. Some row crops are scattered along the fields.
20 miles: Quincy area. This is now Hickory County. Most of the scenic area is in southwest Benton County. Quincy has a post office, deer processing facility, and Raines Ice Company.
26 miles: Hwy. 54 junction. Wheatland with Lucas Race Track is only 5 miles to the east.
Bring your camera for the sites including granite cliffs along the first 15 miles. Rock collectors are seen picking up granite slabs to be used for countertops and rock collections. Huge strands for Cedar dotted with white bark Birch trees and various oak species provide a natural wall all along the first 15 miles. Bird species include bald eagle roosts on the high cliffs before the Little Pomme River Bridge.
The road is certainly a unique Missouri scenic route and should be designated this.
Frank B. Purvis
Warsaw
