Dear Editor:
Jim’s Team recently walked in their 22nd consecutive Sedalia Alzheimer’s Walk. We walked in memory of my late husband who died at 59 from an Alzheimer’s type of dementia.
In 1998, the Sedalia Memory Walk had six participants, and Jim and I were the only two from Sedalia. This year, more than 400 walkers raised $36,500 for Alzheimer’s support, services, and research.
Everyone who participates in Walk to End Alzheimer’s has taken the first step toward advocacy. For some, it is a one-day event, but I hope you picked up information about the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement to become a year-round advocate.
We need a nationwide army of advocates to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s. More than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, and that number is expected to grow to 14 million by 2050. Alzheimer’s is a public health crisis that threatens to bankrupt America. To find a cure, we are asking Congress to include an additional $350 million for Alzheimer’s and dementia research at the National Institutes of Health for Fiscal Year 2020.
I would like to thank Congresswoman Hartzler for her past support of research funding. Please join me in asking her to support the increase at the NIH.
Alzheimer’s advocates work on the state and national level to improve life for caregivers and their loved ones with Alzheimer’s. You can be an advocate and never leave your home. To find out how you can personally make a difference, visit alzimpact.org or act.alz.org/walk.
Together, we can end Alzheimer’s!
Linda Fisher
Sedalia
