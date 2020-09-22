Dear Editor:
In response to Cheryl McMahan.
I am in no way being hypocritical. I don't personally believe in abortion but that doesn't affect my political vote. The Bible doesn't specifically mention abortion I don't believe so I disagree with most churches stance on it.
The popular verse people point to is "I knew you in the womb." If we read the entirety of that book it is God speaking directly to Jeremiah I believe. God isn't referring to abortion. While I don't agree with abortion, I do think it should be between a patient, a doctor and God/whatever beliefs a person has. Even being a Christian, I certainly do not want to become the Christian version of sharia law.
Even if the Bible mentioned it that would be for Christians to follow once they accept Christ. We are not to force our ways or beliefs on others. That stands directly in the way of the free will given to us.
That should sum up why I believe what I do.
Lonnie Smith
Sedalia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.