Dear Editor:
Here’s a moderate immigration proposal: I’m told smugglers charge $3,000 a pop to get you across our border, with a 50% success rate. So, let’s create a new immigration policy: $12,000 and a background check gets you a green card and a path to citizenship. (The relevant agency has one year to perform the background check, innocent until proven guilty, and the money is returned if you do not pass the background check.)
For our undocumented neighbors, we have two choices. We could (in theory) deport them, rip them from their friends and families. Or we could forgive them their trespass and invite them to formally join our nation. Imposing a large fine might make this “forgiveness” seems less like “amnesty.” Let’s say a $4,000 fine plus the $12,000 green card fee? The exact number is negotiable.
Is this proposal radical? Even if it is, allowing our government to make money from legal immigration, putting smugglers out of business, and putting undocumented Americans on a path to citizenship is still less radical than paying for-profit prisons $770 a night per person to put innocent refugees in inhumane and deliberately cruel concentration camps. For that much money, we could be putting them in Mar-a-Lago.
Taxation and legalization works for recreational drugs. There is no reason why it would not also work for immigration. If this is a radical position, it is still less radical than forcing pregnant women to drink from toilets and leaving babies to stew in their own feces.
Dan Marshall
Sedalia
