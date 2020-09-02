Dear Editor:
On page 3A of the Sedalia Democrat, August 15, 2020, in the AP article "Official: Get Missouri mail-in votes in week before election" there is the following paragraph that I take issue with.
"The revelation that many voters could be disenfranchised if they try to vote by mail follows comments by President Donald Trump aimed at sowing doubts about the election. Though Trump casts his own ballot by mail, he has railed against efforts to allow others to do so, arguing without evidence that it will lead to more voter fraud."
If the journalist who wrote this article listened to the President they would hear him say over and over again that he has no problem with mail-in absentee voting. His issue is with the states that send out ballots to everybody, whether real or imagined, whether dead or alive, whether requested or not.
This is just another of a long line of disinformation the "media" spews to disparage the President. The media’s cry appears to be, "anything to unseat the President."
The current state of the press reminds me of the "yellow journalism" prior to the Spanish American War when the press worked the American public into believing the war was necessary with untrue and exaggerated news articles when in reality it was not. Now the target is the POTUS, not Spain.
This was supposed to be a news article and it had some good information regarding those who want to cast their vote by absentee, but with the insertion of this paragraph, the author turns it into an editorial.
John Nail
Sedalia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.