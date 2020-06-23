Dear Editor:
I appreciated the column by Doug Kneibert that was in the paper on June 13th. He had some important things to say, and I hope a lot of people saw it.
The events of the last few weeks have been very disturbing, and should cause us to be praying for our country. People should be looking to God for the answers, instead of lashing out, and being vindictive. We see so much anger and violent reactions to problems. People who do wrong should be corrected, but there should also be forgiveness. Jesus said that if we do not forgive others, God will not forgive us.
God has created all races of people from one man. We are all one race, but all different shades between black and white. God loves each one of us. All lives matter. There are a lot of black people who are doctors, nurses, teachers, lawyers, actors, policemen, etc., who are good people. What we don't like to see is people, whether white or black, who are disrespectful, unruly, selfish, or those who stir up strife.
There were also black men in history who have accomplished wonderful things. One example is George Washington Carver. He was humble and hardworking, and made important discoveries through his research. People should study his life and attitude. We need to study history and learn from it, not try to erase it.
Men of the past fought for freedom. Because of their sacrifice, we have freedom of speech. That includes the right of Christians to speak what God has told us in the Bible. People need to listen to God, not the violent extremist groups.
Joyce Cormican
Sedalia
