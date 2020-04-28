Dear Editor:
My letter concerns the actions of Pettis County Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza regarding the North 65 Highway project.
Mr. Baeza showed extreme courage and dedication to the citizens of Pettis County with his vote against this multi-million dollar project. Furthermore, his rationale shows a wisdom and foresight beyond his years. Serving in an elected capacity takes tremendous sacrifice and integrity.
In the case of this project, Mr. Baeza has correctly pointed out that although the highway project may be an asset, it is not a priority.
One of the things I’ve discovered about public office is that getting others to step up and lead, rather than follow is extremely difficult. Taking responsibilities seriously, setting priorities and leading in another direction is the only way real change and positive growth will occur. Having lived on a gravel road in Pettis County for 19 years I feel somewhat qualified to speak on the issue of County priorities. Our road had almost no ditches for water runoff, any gravel that was put down, which was extremely rare, was quickly washed away. A low water bridge was frequently impassable and a magnet for dumping. When last I looked, discarded furniture was still there and had been for months while county employees passed by regularly.
I do not mention the name of the road for one reason and that is because it is not unique. Drive around the gravel roads of the County and this is quite common. I do not condone dumping but if people are not provided alternatives this is likely to happen. Had our road seen improvements, it is possible we would not have sold and moved to town.
These are examples of priorities. Of course there are many other things more important than roads. We need more funding for Deputies in the County, for tornado sirens and help for our senior citizens in rural areas, among other things. The North 65 project might be a very good thing if and when it becomes a priority.
Mr. Baeza was correct in his thinking and we need more people in government willing to take a stand for all the citizens/taxpayers.
Jim Page
Sedalia
