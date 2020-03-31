Dear Editor:
The Missouri State Fair has already announced two concerts for this year's 2020 State Fair. Those concerts consist of the Steve Miller Band and Trace Adkins. Both of these concerts will be somewhat popular. The Fair Board should consider filling the rest of the concert spots with equally popular country music artists like Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, and Blake Shelton to really bring in a good crowd from the community.
I know that it is not cheap to bring in artists like these. Also, it isn't always easy to fit in with their schedule or tour they are on. That is why we have to plan years ahead of time so we can make it work. In the past they have had Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell, and Granger Smith. Those concerts were all sold out for those popular country singers. The hottest music to listen to is country music. A place like the Missouri State Fair is a place made for country music. It isn’t cheap to bring a big name singer in, but we have to look at it like this: the concert tickets can be more expensive and will sell easily. The Missouri State Fair brings enough people, so selling tickets won’t be hard.
The Missouri State Fair is a big event and brings a lot of great people and great singers. Bringing in at least one highly popular singer every year will keep fairs excited.
Jacob McFarlin
Sedalia
