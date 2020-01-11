Dear Editor:
I would like to invite and encourage residents of Pettis and Benton County to run for a position on the SFCC Board of Trustees. Although I currently serve on the Board, this message has not been endorsed by the Board and I make this request only as a concerned citizen and do not speak for anyone else.
Two seats for the Board of Trustees are open and will be decided in the April 7 election. SFCC is one of our most significant assets and you have the opportunity to be a part of its history and exciting future. Many citizens of the area, like myself, have benefited immensely from SFCC. Please consider giving back to this great institution by serving on the Board.
Those wishing to file must complete the Declaration of Candidacy form in the Office of the President, 3201 W. 16th Street, Sedalia, Missouri, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The closing date to file is Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 5 p.m.
Jim Page
Retired Educator
Sedalia
