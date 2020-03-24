Dear Editor:
This year would have been my 20th trip to the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM) Forum in DC. I made my reservations in December with full expectations that I would wear my purple sash and storm Capitol Hill on March 24. With an expected 1,200 advocates, the forum was among the early cancellations under CDC guidelines.
In the midst of the COVID-19 global health crisis, the volunteers and staff of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter would like to reach out to our elected officials. We want to thank them for expediting processes that will allow resources to reach Missouri’s residents during their time of greatest need.
Thank you, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler for your diligent work. We Missourians appreciate all that you are doing to ensure we, as a nation, will recover from this pandemic.
The Alzheimer’s Association is available as a resource for the community. People living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias are often underdiagnosed and undertreated for viral illnesses. If you become aware of flu-like symptoms in a person with dementia, please take the necessary measures for diagnosis and treatment.
For more information on how to care for a loved one with dementia during COVID-19, visit alz.org/help-support/caregiving. As always, our helpline is available 24/7 at 1-800-272-3900.
Linda Fisher
Alzheimer’s Ambassador
Sedalia
