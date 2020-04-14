Dear Editor:
As a Smithton/Sedalia resident, I am asking that Sedalia gives us what we want! All we want is the delicious Chick-fil-A, and their yummy chicken nuggets.
Surrounding cities such as Jefferson City and Columbia have them and I think it’s only fair if we get one, too. I understand we’re a little smaller than those cities, but we get enough traffic flow through Sedalia since we are home of the Missouri State Fair! Also, having two main highways in our town gives us enough traffic flow.
Once Chick-fil-A is built, everyone will be so happy and excited. The place will always be packed and Sedalia will fully support it! People just can’t get enough of it, and we even have places to build it, such as the old John Deere building, or even the old auto parts store next to Verizon Wireless.
Sedalia is very well known even in the big cities and bringing even more businesses like this to our town would benefit us tremendously. So for all you business people out there, you should highly consider bringing this great franchise to Sedalia! After all, who doesn’t love Chick-fil-A?
Noah Kratzer
Smithton
