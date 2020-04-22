Dear Editor:
My name is Justin Parker and I am a student at Smithton High School. I am writing this editorial on cigarettes and why they should be banned.
Starting off cigarettes are unhealthy and pose no health benefits. More than 480,000 people die each year from smoking or from exposure to second hand smoke. Currently there are 16 million people in the U.S. who are suffering illnesses now caused by smoking. On top of these numbers smoking also kills more people than alcohol, AIDS, car accidents, illegal drugs, murders, and suicides all combined yearly.
With numbers like these and death tolls so high why are they still able to be sold legally? It is America's best killer and nothing is being done about it. The numbers will continue to rise as more than 200,000 kids each year turning 18 turn to smoking. Cigarettes should be banned. The next generation is looking at the same problem as the last. What will the future generations be like?
We can put an end to smoking by just taking a few simple steps in the right direction. It is never too late for a change, why not it be now?
Justin Parker
Smithton
