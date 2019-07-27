Dear Editor:
In regard to the hearings Wednesday in Washington, D.C., I would like to say this: when will Americans wake up and get the facts about Trump.
According to Trump there was no collusion and Russia did not interfere in the 2016 election. Putin told him so. Trump stated he is best friend with Kim of North Korea and they will stop producing nuclear missle. The facts show they have not stopped. I could go on and on.
America wake up before it is to late!
Gabriele Jones
Sedalia
