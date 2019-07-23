Dear Editor:
A Community Center for the Sedalia Area has been on our minds for a very long time. One of the goals of my husband Bob Wasson, when he took the office of Mayor in 2002, was to see the construction of a community center for the Sedalia area. During his first term he saw the establishment of planning meetings and committees to address this need.
Our own Sue Heckart came forward with a promise of support THAT long ago. Also at the time the need for a new high school and additions to our elementary schools began to take center stage. We could not ignore the future education needs of our children to put a community center first at that time. Sue agreed to support the construction of a beautiful performing arts building as part of our new high school, with dreams of a community center relegated to a future time.
Mayor Bob was able to see the construction of our new high school and additions to two elementary schools before his passing in 2009, but never his dreams of a new community center, the hope of so many.
I am elated that with the support of Sue Heckart, and our community, the future is here and now. I urge you to make the commitment to Vote YES YES on August 6. This is the easiest and most sensible way to impact our community’s future. Young and old, rich or not so, all can enjoy what this new community center will bring to Sedalia and the surrounding area.
Please join me and Vote Yes Yes on August 6.
Elle Wasson Duggan
Sedalia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.