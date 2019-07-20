Dear Editor:
I'm writing this hoping to get Clarendon road resurfaced. It sucks. I travel this road a lot and it so rough especially past the fair grounds. It rattles my teeth. This is a very busy road. It's pathetic the city won't repair this road. The citizens pay plenty of taxes to fix this. It should be an embarrassment to the city. Tax dollars not at work!
Joe Whitlow
Sedalia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.