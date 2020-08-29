Dear Editor:
This is a reply to the letter printed in weekend (Aug. 15) paper by Mr. Doug Kneibert.
Sir, you are being disingenuous I believe. You are quick to point out why you don't believe Biden is true to his faith but say nothing about Trump.
President Trump has said he is Christian and that he was a church member yet the church said he was not a member. Trump cleared out protesters (including clergy of the church) from in front of the church by the White House simply for a photo op of himself holding up a Bible. A Bible that he apparently help upside down. The man has multiple marriages and affairs. The man belittles others constantly. Biden, like all of us, is not perfect by any stretch but to focus on the religious beliefs of one while giving the other a pass is not right.
I am a Christian and because of my beliefs I cannot support our current president. He most certainly does even attempt to exemplify the beliefs of most Christians. Do not take my reply as a personal attack. I am simply pointing out a bit of hypocrisy as I see it.
Lonnie Smith
Sedalia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.